After an unseasonably frigid winter and a hefty serving of cold-weather blues here in New York, I'm ready for some major change. Aside from ditching my puffers and snow boots, it's time to literally lighten up my look—and that means letting go of more than just the chunky layers and warm knits. I'm talking hair, and the dead ends are just the beginning. Luckily for me, shorter chops are having a major moment. From micro-bobs to pixie cuts, longer lengths are taking a back seat, and spring 2026's hottest haircut trends signal that cropped looks will get plenty of time to shine.

Don’t get me wrong, there will always be a place for lengthy layers on MC's list of hair trends, but if you’re after a super fresh look that allows you to try something new and different, this spring is the perfect time. For an overall defining style for 2026, celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan says it’s all about “healthy, shiny hair,” which not only calls for proper hair care but, most importantly, maintaining your cut.

Ghd’s educator, Akela Douglass, echoes the sentiment, adding that healthy hair is hair with intention. She nods to textured cuts and says that even they feel cleaner and more refined. As for what’s being left behind, “We’re moving away from overly undone, boho styles and toward hair that looks glossy, well-maintained, and elevated.”

Ready to shed the last bits of the year and dreary weather and run full force into warmth and sunshine? You’ll find the nine hottest spring haircut trends below, including the modern lob à la Hailey Bieber and bombshell fringe, courtesy of the one and only Sabrina Carpenter. Read on for your 2026 haircut inspo.

Full Fringe

“Ever since Sabrina Carpenter debuted fringe last year, bangs in all their variations have been having a huge moment,” says Marjan. Although bangs tend to be notoriously polarizing, seeing celebs jump on the bandwagon in full force—i.e., Kerry Washington’s blunt bangs, Sabrina Elba’s baby bangs, and Elizabeth Olsen’s curtain bangs—has even the most bang-averse ready to reach for the scissors.

The best part: “Fringe offers a lot of versatility in end result without compromising length or density,” Marjan says. This reassures that even if fringe did you dirty in the past, maybe you just weren’t going for the right version. For a style like Carpenter’s, a round brush and some volumizing spray will be your best friend.

Shaggy Layers

In addition to fringe being in, Marjan says shaggy layers are the perfect pairing, though the two don’t have to come as a package—you can easily choose one or the other. But the reason they work so well together is that the bangs set the scene for the rest of the cut, allowing the A-line layers to flow out from the fringe.

Suki Waterhouse is basically the poster child for this cut, giving equal parts 70s boho and modern It girl. Opt for an air-dry style with a texture spray or mousse to enhance natural bends and keep the look low-maintenance.

The Lob

“I gave Hailey Bieber a lob at the end of 2025, and it’s already been defining one of the biggest hair trends of 2026,” says Marjan. She says it works because it sits right at collarbone length and is a blunt cut, but features slight, face-framing, and point cutting for a softer finish.

Marjan recommends using a small amount of smoothing cream before blow-drying and a small amount after to tame frizz and flyaways. Going through with a few passes of a thermal round brush will help to smooth and add some natural-looking movement, should you want a little extra zhuzhing, especially on second-day styles.

French Girl Bob

“The French bob taps into fashion’s ongoing love affair with effortless Parisian style,” says Douglass, adding that it’s on par with the rise of quiet luxury and feels chic, timeless, and intentionally undone. “It’s polished, but never precious.”

While it’s best suited for straight to wavy textures, it can be easily adapted for fine curls with the right shaping and length. Plus, fringe and proportions can be customized to suit most face shapes. She recommends air-drying with a lightweight styling cream to enhance natural texture and using a hot tool “just at the ends for soft bends, never pin-straight.”

The Butterfly Cut

Basically, this is the Rachel Green cut, but modernized. Douglass says, “It gives long hair drama and movement while maintaining length, making it ideal for those who want a noticeable change without going short. She says that the best way to style—once you get the cut right—is with velcro or hot rollers to emphasize layers, then “finish with a lightweight shine serum for a polished look.”

Side Part and Bangs

Millennials, rejoice, the side part is no longer cheesy, but rather what clients are asking for again. While the middle part is a tried-and-true classic, “I’m noticing more women asking for a side part as they style their hair,” says Stephanie Angelone, celebrity stylist at RPZL. “I think that long layers and fullness on the top with a full side part and a long side bang will be a big upcoming spring/summer 2026 hair trend.”

Whether you’re getting your cut tailored to a side-swept style or you just want to switch it up, you can always use a parting comb to create a temporary look. Use a flyaway wand or gel to hold the new part in place, since your hair will inevitably want to revert to its usual placement.

Grown-Out Pixie

“The edgy pixie is back with more contrast—shorter sides, length on top, and a strong shape that feels confident and modern,” says hairstylist Joel Warren, founder of The Salon Project. Whether your hair is naturally straight or wavy, you can encourage some texture by working a matte paste or cream through with your fingers. “It should look effortless, not overly styled.” I love the idea of adding a few tiny curls with a micro-styling iron for a little something extra.

Mid-Length Volume

The ‘90s called, and they’re ready to share some of their best hair looks with us. In particular, the cut that every top model was known to rock, earning itself the moniker, 'the supermodel blowout.’ “I love long, straight hair with face-framing layers, and mid-length cuts with lots of layers throughout,” says Marjan, of the cut that’s still a go-to, 30-plus years after it shot to popularity. A round brush, blow dryer, and some trusty hairspray will help you achieve this runway-ready look.

Shoulder-Grazing Curls

“Shoulder-length curls are having a moment because they feel intentional but easy—it’s the perfect in-between length,” says Warren. Keeping the length at the shoulders will also help to maintain hair health, allowing your curls to remain nice and bouncy, not weighed down. This style starts in the shower with a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner. After, “apply curl cream on soaking-wet hair, diffuse gently, and avoid touching until fully dry to keep the shape defined,” he says.

Meet the Experts

Justine Marjan Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist Justine Marjan is a celebrity hairstylist, Paul Mitchell Global Brand Ambassador, and co-founder of Highlight Artists.

Joel Warren Social Links Navigation Hairstylist and Colorist With over 30 years of experience, Joel Warren is a renowned master colorist and beauty innovator, redefining the salon experience with his expert craftsmanship and trend-setting techniques. As the founder of The Salon Project, Joel’s artistry attracts New York’s elite, offering precision color, styling, and transformative beauty services in an exclusive, state-of-the-art setting.

Akela Douglass Social Links Navigation Hairstylist & GHD Educator Owner @gotrootscolorbar, Curl Craft Pro Artist, brand educator for Wella and GHD, a @beautylaunchpad 30 over 30 recipient, and a National/International Award winner in Sacramento, CA.