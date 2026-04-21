Blunt bob season is here, and for Jessica Chastain, that means celebrating by getting rid of a few inches in favor of a chin-length cut.

On April 20, Chastain was photographed at a dinner hosted by David Lauren during Milan Design Week. She attended the event in a chocolate brown halter midi dress, and while the gown itself was stunning, it was her hair that was hard to ignore. For many years, the 49-year-old has worn her copper-colored hair in soft curls that flowed past her shoulders, but she decided to give herself a spring hair refresh in the form of a chin-length blunt bob.

Chastain originally debuted the haircut a few days ago when she attended the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, and shortly after the event, her hairstylist, Renato Campora, shared a few behind-the-scenes videos that were filmed as he was giving her the chin-grazing style.

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Jessica Chastain is pictured wearing a bob in Milan, Italy on April 20. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, a handful of celebs have made the transition to shorter lengths for spring. Zendaya just wrapped up the press run for her film The Drama, during which, the bixie haircut that she got at the end of last year lived many lives, as she wore it in variety of forms, from curly to straight to even wet during a series of red carpet appearances. Her Euphoria costar, Sydney Sweeney, also stepped out with short hair again (she debuted her bob back in October) in an American Eagle campaign after spending the last few months wearing long extensions.

Chastain's haircut looks a lot like a French bob, "a chin-length cut with minimal layers and soft movement,” according to hairstylist Juan Flores. Flores predicted at the end of last year that, as bobs continue to gain momentum, the French bob in particular is shaping up to be one of the most popular haircuts of the season.

If getting a short, blunt cut is currently on your list of spring to-dos, read ahead for a few styling tips.