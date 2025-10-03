For anyone who thinks the bob isn't a versatile haircut that can be styled a multitude of ways, Ayo Edebiri is here to prove you wrong. She's currently in the middle of a press run to promote her upcoming film, After the Hunt, and I'm living for all the different ways she's styled her bob for a string of different appearances over the last few days. Her looks to date have included a curly bob and a wavy bob, and she just added another big upgrade to the style this week: bangs.

Edebiri made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Oct. 2, wearing a flowy, multi-color printed dress with strappy black heels. A few days ago, she was spotted out in New York City with her hair cut into a curly lob, but for this appearance, she decided to switch things up, opting for an even shorter cut that fell just above her chin along with wispy bangs. She also added a retro flip to the ends of her hair to tie the whole look together.

Ayo Edebiri stops by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Oct. 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The flipped bob is a nod to the '60s, the era in which it was popularized, but it's been slowly making its way to the top of this year's major hair trends. Keira Knightley popped out at an event in London last week wearing one, while Tyla wore the style to a New York Fashion Week event earlier this month. It's also been worn by other stars like Zendaya and Selena Gomez, proof that it's the perfect way to customize and add some shape to a blunt cut.

Read ahead to shop some flippy bob essentials.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors