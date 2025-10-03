Ayo Edebiri Adds Bangs to Her French Girl Bob and I'm Already Reaching for Some Scissors
So chic.
For anyone who thinks the bob isn't a versatile haircut that can be styled a multitude of ways, Ayo Edebiri is here to prove you wrong. She's currently in the middle of a press run to promote her upcoming film, After the Hunt, and I'm living for all the different ways she's styled her bob for a string of different appearances over the last few days. Her looks to date have included a curly bob and a wavy bob, and she just added another big upgrade to the style this week: bangs.
Edebiri made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Oct. 2, wearing a flowy, multi-color printed dress with strappy black heels. A few days ago, she was spotted out in New York City with her hair cut into a curly lob, but for this appearance, she decided to switch things up, opting for an even shorter cut that fell just above her chin along with wispy bangs. She also added a retro flip to the ends of her hair to tie the whole look together.
The flipped bob is a nod to the '60s, the era in which it was popularized, but it's been slowly making its way to the top of this year's major hair trends. Keira Knightley popped out at an event in London last week wearing one, while Tyla wore the style to a New York Fashion Week event earlier this month. It's also been worn by other stars like Zendaya and Selena Gomez, proof that it's the perfect way to customize and add some shape to a blunt cut.
Read ahead to shop some flippy bob essentials.
Use a ceramic flat iron to get your hair as sleek as possible before adding a flip to the ends.
Finish everything off with a hairspray that'll practically freeze your hair into place and keep your curls from falling.
Take care of any stray hairs with this flyaway wand that tames frizz and is also good for touchups on the go.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.