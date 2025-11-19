Sabrina Elba, come to the front. Everyone’s favorite sister-wife and co-founder of Sable Labs attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London no November 18 wearing a stunning red dress with matching pointed-toe heels and a neutral manicure. My favorite part of the look? Her baby bangs.

Elba’s hair was long and loosely curled, the epitome of casual chic. What gave the look some added structure was the edgy fringe. She styled the cut to have a similar vibe as curtain bangs thanks to an asymmetrical part, which allowed her gorgeous, dewy makeup to be on full display. Strong brows and a neutral lip color completed her glam, and except for a few earrings, no other accessories were added to the look.

Sabrina Elba attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2025 on November 18, 2025 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hollywood has long been a fan of a good bang, but for a while, the '70s-inspired curtain fringe was the go-to. Now, it seems that baby bangs might be getting their time in the sun if Elba’s recent look (fresh on the heels of Keke Palmer’s version) is any indication. While I’ve never personally had bangs, it’s clear they’re having a moment right now, as even Rihanna has been seen in a version of the haircut recently.

If you’re feeling inspired before the holiday season and New Year, be warned: cutting your bangs at home is not always a good idea. That being said, if you decide to go for the look, there are a few products that can help keep your baby bangs looking freshly styled all the time. Keep reading to see some of my favorites.