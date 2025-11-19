Sabrina Elba’s Baby Bangs May Outshine Her Red Hot Dress
It gives off a Bond girl vibe.
Sabrina Elba, come to the front. Everyone’s favorite sister-wife and co-founder of Sable Labs attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London no November 18 wearing a stunning red dress with matching pointed-toe heels and a neutral manicure. My favorite part of the look? Her baby bangs.
Elba’s hair was long and loosely curled, the epitome of casual chic. What gave the look some added structure was the edgy fringe. She styled the cut to have a similar vibe as curtain bangs thanks to an asymmetrical part, which allowed her gorgeous, dewy makeup to be on full display. Strong brows and a neutral lip color completed her glam, and except for a few earrings, no other accessories were added to the look.
Hollywood has long been a fan of a good bang, but for a while, the '70s-inspired curtain fringe was the go-to. Now, it seems that baby bangs might be getting their time in the sun if Elba’s recent look (fresh on the heels of Keke Palmer’s version) is any indication. While I’ve never personally had bangs, it’s clear they’re having a moment right now, as even Rihanna has been seen in a version of the haircut recently.
If you’re feeling inspired before the holiday season and New Year, be warned: cutting your bangs at home is not always a good idea. That being said, if you decide to go for the look, there are a few products that can help keep your baby bangs looking freshly styled all the time. Keep reading to see some of my favorites.
One of the best ways to refresh your bangs without washing your hair is dry shampoo.
Once your dry shampoo is applied, use a blow dry brush to give your hair that touchable softness.
If the blow dry leaves your hair a little frizzy, use a thermal styling brush after to keep your hair sleek and flat.
Of course, a heat protectant before any heat styling is imperative.
A little hair oil will finish the job and give you a glossy shine.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.