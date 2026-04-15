At the top of the year, we predicted that the bob trend in Hollywood was slowly coming to an end, with many stars trading short cuts in for longer waist-length hairstyles. But Katie Holmes's new spring haircut is proving me wrong: the girlies aren't done with the bob just yet.

The Dawson's Creek alum attended the gala screening of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary in New York City on April 14, where she wore a white button-up blouse that hung just off her shoulder and an embroidered maxi skirt with pointed-toe heels. For the last several months, Holmes has worn her long hair in very casual styles like side braids and ponytails, but in light of spring finally arriving in the city, she gave her hair a refresh by getting rid of a few inches and wearing a wavy lob for the night. But that's not all. It also looks like she brightened up her hair color for the season by throwing in a few highlights.

Katie Holmes debuts a wavy lob haircut at an event in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have long or thick hair, long bobs are the perfect way to shed some length and weight before the weather heats up again. While it's a haircut that's never exactly gone out of style, experts are predicting that requests for it will heavily increase this season. “I gave Hailey Bieber a lob at the end of 2025, and it’s already been defining one of the biggest hair trends of 2026,” celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan previously told us. And she's not too far off.

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Demi Lovato wore a glossy, '90s-style lob while attending an event in New York City a month ago, and months before Zendaya stepped out with her fluffy bixie haircut, she attended a Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a flippy lob.

Thinking about following along and going shorter for spring? Read ahead for some styling tips.

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