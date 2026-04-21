Lady Gaga's Sleek Barbie Ponytail at 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Premiere Is Fit For a Runway
Perfection all around.
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For some reason, Lady Gaga isn't one of the faces I expected to see at the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, but that didn't make her appearance (or the stunning ponytail she wore) any less of a pleasure to witness.
The Abracadabra singer teamed up with Doechii to record a single for the movie's soundtrack, though it's also been confirmed by director David Frankel that she'll be making a cameo in the sequel as well. With that in mind, it's easy to see why she turned up to the official premiere in New York City this week looking like the star of the show. For the premiere, Gaga wore a strapless, black Saint Laurent gown with a mermaid silhouette and a V-shaped bodice. In my opinion, her glam was even more stunning than the dress.
The singer wore soft complexion makeup, lengthening mascara, a hint of warm eyeshadow, and nude lipstick, and she pulled her platinum blonde hair back into a sleek, low Barbie ponytail complete with a very tight curl.Article continues below
Earlier this year, MC reported that messy updos were becoming staples at red carpet events, but the sleek ponytail, in all forms, has been making a comeback since last year. During Paris Fashion Week, for example, Oprah Winfrey attended the Chloé runway show wearing a chic bubble ponytail, while Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted in the city days later wearing a triple pony. It's slowly becoming one of the hottest low-maintenance hairstyles of the spring.
"The power of the ponytail is that it can give structural angles as well as a snatch," celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel previously told MC. "The positioning, whether high, low, or mid, can have a transformative effect on the silhouette of not just the face but the entire body and the fashion being worn."
Ready to get the look? Read ahead for details on how to achieve a sleek ponytail like Lady Gaga's.
A light gel can help hold your strands in place without flaking or being tough on your hair.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.