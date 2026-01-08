Ciara's Low Bun Is the Perfect Mix of Messy and Sleek
Timeless chic.
Ciara has to be one of my favorite hair chameleons. She's one of the only people I can think of who can switch between a variety of hairstyles (ex. going from a long, platinum blonde blowout to a short, jet black bob) while making all of them look effortless. Now she's reminding me that she can even make a simple low bun look absolutely perfect.
The Level Up singer was a guest on a Jan. 8 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, where she showed up wearing a silky, black, oversized blazer with sheer, black tights and black pumps. But the '90s glam obviously didn't stop there. Ciara wore a supermodel lip with a brown liner and nude lipstick and pulled her hair back into a sleek low bun with a middle part, two face-framing wisps, and a few loose pieces in the back.
When it comes to tried-and-true hairstyles, nothing is more classic than a bun. It's an updo that's extremely versatile—it looks good messy and slicked back—but it's also fitting for most occasions, from elegant affairs to a low-key night on the town. Buns are especially necessary when you're working with day three or four hair and need a quick and easy hairstyle that lends itself well to hair that isn't freshly washed or blown out.
Sleek buns and updos are also pretty simple to perfect on your own at home. To get a look that's similar to Ciara's read ahead for some essentials you'll need.
