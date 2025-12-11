I got my first bob when I was four years old. It was fashioned with dense, eyebrow-length bangs and a blunt cut at my chin that veered into coconut-head territory without my mom's careful styling. After exploring everything from a butterfly cut to a bixie, I'm back in bob land—and it's the defining feature of my favorite winter outfits.

It's truly a short haircut for all seasons, but a chin-length option really thrives in the winter. I love how it looks as it brushes the top of a turtleneck sweater or when it gets tucked into a high-collar coat. And when little flicks peak out from underneath a baseball cap or a beanie? I'm obsessed.

Styling it in the winter is a game of fighting frizz and adding moisture and protection from frigid temperatures without adding weight. After a few months of trial and error, I've found the perfect hair routine that keeps it looking smooth and, dare I say, chic as hell. Let's dive into every product I use, from the shampoos I swear by to the styling tools and key players in my arsenal.

It All Starts in The Shower

To give myself the sleekest look possible, I skip the voluminizing shampoo formulas and opt for a thicker, hydrating duo. My hair is fine, but I have a lot of it, and adding a bit of weight keeps fly-aways at bay without my hair looking greasy.

Out-Of-The-Shower Styling

I'm pretty chill about my styling routine, as in—I only use one product. I am an air-dry loyalist because they smooth my hair and keep it manageable. I've had bobs of varying lengths, and a styling cream has always been by my side.

On the rare day when I'm not air-drying my hair, I keep a roster of simple hot tools in my rotation. My Dyson blow dryer is a must for lightning-fast styling, and then I alternate between a 1-inch curling iron and a flat iron to either add bounce or make my bob stick-straight.

Must-Have Hair Accessories

Don't think that having short hair means that you can't style it with cute accessories. I rely on claw clips from Emi Jay because they keep my hair off my face when my strands are cut too short for a ponytail. The same goes for classic headbands (My faves are from Jennifer Behr), and dainty barrettes.

