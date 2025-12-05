Cancelling All My Plans to Admire Rita Ora's French Twist Updo

Updo hairstyles are known for being elegant, and they're the perfect style to go for when you want to keep your hair out of your face and off your shoulders. But elegant doesn't have to mean boring—just ask Rita Ora and the messy French twist she wore during her most recent red carpet appearance.

Ora showed up to the opening ceremony during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia this week, where she wore a stunning black gown that featured a lace top with a velvet bow around the neckline and a satin bubble skirt. Obviously, a dress that extravagant calls for an updo, though her hairstyle of choice for the night was far from simple. The singer's ashy blonde hair was styled in spiral curls before it was pulled up into a French twist that was equal parts messy and chic at the same time. At the back, her hair appeared to be twisted into an updo while the longer, curled pieces of her hair were pinned to the top of her head with a few strands hanging out of the back and on the sides. Per Instagram, the style was the work of Los Angeles-based hairstylist Kaleel Joy.

Rita Ora attends the 2025 Red Sea International Film Festival on Dec. 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ora seems to be having a lot of fun experimenting with her hair lately. Last month she popped out at the Music Industry Trust Awards in London wearing long curtain bangs, and before that, she attended Vogue World in Los Angeles with her blonde hair pulled back into a sleek hydro bob. Yesterday's updo appears to be one of many show-stopping looks she's planning to pull out during the festival this week.

To get an updo similar to Rita Ora's, read ahead to see some essentials you'll need.

