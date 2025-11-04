Rita Ora deserves more recognition for her iconic glam moments, and I’m here to give it to her. On November 3, the singer was seen at the Music Industry Trust Awards in London. She posed in front of the step-and-repeat, wearing a monochromatic pink dress and a matching fur coat. That said, Ora’s glam was perfectly neutral and complemented her outfit beautifully, and I was especially obsessed with her curtain bangs.

Ora, who has been gradually lightening her brunette hair, has fully transformed into a blonde, and I’m obsessed with how the shade turned out. Not only is the new hue absolutely stunning, but the way she styled it also made all the difference. For starters, she had perfectly sculpted curls, and it looks like she also had layers cut into her tresses, giving the look a ton of extra volume and bounce. Curtain bangs were cut near the front and styled with a slightly off-center middle part, creating a peek-a-boo effect with her gorgeous shimmery eyeshadow. A pinky-nude lip and milky nails completed her glam, and the whole look is pure eye candy.

Rita Ora attends the Music Industry Trust Awards 2025 (MITS) at The Grosvenor House Hotel on November 03, 2025 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Curtain bangs hairstyles surged in popularity in 2022, thanks in part to the Pamela Anderson updo, which was repopularized because of the Hulu documentary, Pam & Tommy. The look has since been seen on everyone from Elizabeth Olsen, Emma Stone, to Laura Dern.

It’s one of my favorite bang hairstyles that feels flirty, youthful, and just plain fun, and it’s also one of the most universally flattering haircuts I’ve seen. In my opinion, no one looks bad in curtain bangs, so if you’ve been thinking about trying them, consider this your sign to go for it. Keep reading for the products you’ll want to have on hand to style your new haircut.