Rita Ora’s Curtain Bangs Are an Ode to the ‘90s
The singer takes a page out of Pamela Anderson’s book.
Rita Ora deserves more recognition for her iconic glam moments, and I’m here to give it to her. On November 3, the singer was seen at the Music Industry Trust Awards in London. She posed in front of the step-and-repeat, wearing a monochromatic pink dress and a matching fur coat. That said, Ora’s glam was perfectly neutral and complemented her outfit beautifully, and I was especially obsessed with her curtain bangs.
Ora, who has been gradually lightening her brunette hair, has fully transformed into a blonde, and I’m obsessed with how the shade turned out. Not only is the new hue absolutely stunning, but the way she styled it also made all the difference. For starters, she had perfectly sculpted curls, and it looks like she also had layers cut into her tresses, giving the look a ton of extra volume and bounce. Curtain bangs were cut near the front and styled with a slightly off-center middle part, creating a peek-a-boo effect with her gorgeous shimmery eyeshadow. A pinky-nude lip and milky nails completed her glam, and the whole look is pure eye candy.
Curtain bangs hairstyles surged in popularity in 2022, thanks in part to the Pamela Anderson updo, which was repopularized because of the Hulu documentary, Pam & Tommy. The look has since been seen on everyone from Elizabeth Olsen, Emma Stone, to Laura Dern.
It’s one of my favorite bang hairstyles that feels flirty, youthful, and just plain fun, and it’s also one of the most universally flattering haircuts I’ve seen. In my opinion, no one looks bad in curtain bangs, so if you’ve been thinking about trying them, consider this your sign to go for it. Keep reading for the products you’ll want to have on hand to style your new haircut.
In case a full wash day isn't in your plans, pick up this delicious-smelling dry shampoo.
Hair oil for a bit of shine and you'll be ready to face your day (with a gorgeous hairstyle, no less).
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.