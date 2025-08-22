ICYMI: chrome nails are slowly taking over and becoming one of fall's biggest nail trends. The futuristic, mirror-like design has dominated Hollywood this year with stars like Keke Palmer, Dua Lipa, and Megan Fox donning everything from jewel chrome nails to 3D gold manicures in recent weeks. At this point, I've seen about a million different ways to wear the chrome trend, yet somehow Rita Ora's colorful chrome manicure still made me do a double take when I saw it.

Ora's nail tech, Michelle Humphrey, shared a photo of the singer's nails to Instagram on Aug. 21. The photo shows Ora wearing short nails filed into a square shape with a multicolor design and a chrome overlay. Per Humphrey's caption, she named the design "watercolor chrome," and I have to admit that I'm a little obsessed.

A post shared by Michelle Humphrey 💅🏽 (@nailsbymh) A photo posted by on

Chrome nails have grown in popularity outside of Hollywood as well, even as more classic colors like butter yellow and pink continue to make a splash as popular summer colors. They've blown up, not only because of their reflective finish, but also because the design itself is pretty versatile.

"The mirrored finish is striking yet incredibly adaptable—you can layer it over any base color to create endless variations, from soft and subtle pearl effects to bold, high-shine metallics," celebrity nail artist Erica De Los Santos told MC previously. "Like velvet nails, they’re timeless in the sense that they don’t feel tied to a single season or trend cycle.

Chrome nails might sound like they're solely a summer manicure trend, but they can also work during the fall, especially when you're looking for a way to slightly elevate a warmer, all-over color. If you want to use Ora's look as a source of inspiration for your own chrome manicure, keep scrolling for some must-haves to create the look at home.