Sydney Sweeney's Wet Blunt Bob Looks Edgier Than Ever
The editorial look is so back.
Sydney Sweeney has only been living the bob life for less than a month, and she's already proven that it's one of the most versatile haircuts you can get. In the weeks since she's debuted the short cut, she's worn it with soft waves and with a retro, '50s-style flip at the ends. For the GQ Men of the Year event, she switched things up in a major way and opted for an edgy wet look.
Sweeney was one of several cover stars for GQ's annual Men of the Year issue in 2025. The Christy actress obviously made a splash at the accompanying event in Los Angeles on Nov. 13, where she wore an all-black, crushed velvet Versace gown with a matching black choker necklace. Her glam perfectly matched the sultry vibe of her outfit: for the event, she wore smokey eye makeup along with a flesh-toned lipstick, and she gave her newly chopped bob a slightly messy, wet look.
Sweeney's not exactly the first person to hit the red carpet rocking a wet look. The wet bob in particular (also known as the "hydro bob") took off back in 2024, and the main point of the style is for the hair to give the illusion that it's wet or has a glossy finish. It's long been a go-to hairstyle for Kim Kardashian (remember that Met Gala look?) while Florence Pugh was spotted wearing a sleek, wet bob during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live back in the spring. Naomi Watts also wore a semi-wet look earlier this week when she attended the Brazil premiere for All's Fair, so it might be safe to say that the hydro bob is slowly re-entering the trend cycle.
Keep reading to shop a few products you'll need to get a similar wet look.
If your hair is on the wavy or curly side, add some of this cream to it while it's still wet to get some extra definition.
Add some of this styling gel to slightly damp hair to give yourself an extra-glossy look.
To really make sure your hair is fully covered in product, rake it through with a wide-tooth comb.
Finish off with a hairspray that'll pull your look together and give your hair a light sheen.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.