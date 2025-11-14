Sydney Sweeney has only been living the bob life for less than a month, and she's already proven that it's one of the most versatile haircuts you can get. In the weeks since she's debuted the short cut, she's worn it with soft waves and with a retro, '50s-style flip at the ends. For the GQ Men of the Year event, she switched things up in a major way and opted for an edgy wet look.

Sweeney was one of several cover stars for GQ's annual Men of the Year issue in 2025. The Christy actress obviously made a splash at the accompanying event in Los Angeles on Nov. 13, where she wore an all-black, crushed velvet Versace gown with a matching black choker necklace. Her glam perfectly matched the sultry vibe of her outfit: for the event, she wore smokey eye makeup along with a flesh-toned lipstick, and she gave her newly chopped bob a slightly messy, wet look.

Sydney Sweeney wears a hydro bob to GQ's 2025 Men of the Year event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney's not exactly the first person to hit the red carpet rocking a wet look. The wet bob in particular (also known as the "hydro bob") took off back in 2024, and the main point of the style is for the hair to give the illusion that it's wet or has a glossy finish. It's long been a go-to hairstyle for Kim Kardashian (remember that Met Gala look?) while Florence Pugh was spotted wearing a sleek, wet bob during a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live back in the spring. Naomi Watts also wore a semi-wet look earlier this week when she attended the Brazil premiere for All's Fair, so it might be safe to say that the hydro bob is slowly re-entering the trend cycle.

Keep reading to shop a few products you'll need to get a similar wet look.