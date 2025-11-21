A slicked-back hairstyle loves to see Hailey Bieber coming. On November 20, the Rhode co-founder celebrated her birthday a few days early with some of her brand’s biggest supporters in attendance. For the event, Bieber was the epitome of a femme fatale, dressed in a lacy leather top and a sultry, smokey eye makeup look. Ever a fan of an updo, the entrepreneur stuck to her roots for the big night, taking the classic French twist and giving it fresh life.

​Bieber’s hair was first sectioned by a middle part, which she used to separate a face-framing bang on the right side of her face. The rest of her hair was brushed back into a sleek updo, but not the quintessential bun that she has become her signature. Instead, Bieber opted for a French twist, held in place by what appeared to be a plethora of bobby pins, as there was no claw clip in sight.

Hailey Bieber with a sleek French twist hairstyle. She is wearing a leather top in the left picture and is about to blow out her cake candles on the right. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleek updos are a year-round staple, but they seem to hit a little harder during the holiday season. While the classic bun is always an option, Bieber’s French twist adds an extra flair to an updo. It’s particularly conducive to the hidden hair detail trend (which Bieber has also dabbled in a time or two), but most importantly, it’s a chic way to keep your hair up and out of your face as you dance the night away.

​A slicked-back updo should be on everyone’s holiday hairstyle mood board as we enter the festive season. There are a few products that you should definitely have on hand to make quick work of a sleek updo for any holiday soirées, so keep reading for the ultimate recommendation list.

