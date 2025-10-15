The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back, and with some pretty big names walking down the famous runway. You can expect to see people like Angel Reese, Suni Lee, and Alex Consani in their angel wings, and, as you’ve likely guessed, plenty of sultry, bombshell glam. Think angelic eyes with just a touch of shimmer, juiced-up glass skin, and perfect, my-lips-but-better shades of lipstick with the perfect amount of gloss. To top everything off? Lots and lots of volume in the hair.

Bombshell curls were in abundance backstage, with rollers spotted on people like Emily Ratajkowski and Yoon Young Bae. Some angels kept their natural curls intact, à la Imaan Hammam, who could be seen having her hair diffused in order to set her strands in place sans any frizz. Valentina Castro, alongside a few other models, was getting her hair braided, and some people even had wigs installed. It takes a full production to get to the angels that we see on the runway, and thankfully, the experts behind the looks have been more than forthcoming with tips on recreating their visions at home.

Candice Swanepoel prepares backstage for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When we were ideating the looks with Adam [Selman], he just wanted every girl to glow,” says lead makeup artist for the show, Dame Pat McGrath. “So we used the glow balms, Sublime Perfection foundation and concealer, and our stunning Skin Fetish Divine Glow highlighter.” For the lips and eyes, McGrath used her eponymous brand’s Fetish Eyes mascara, as well as the 2025 holiday eyeshadow palette, Gilded Nirvana.

Yoon Young Bae prepares backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

​As for the hairstyles, bombshell blowouts aren’t necessarily hard to recreate; however, the products used for the style are what make all the difference. Call me nosy, but I’ve found quite a few of the hair products used backstage for the show, so if you want the exact recipe for getting Victoria's Secret Angel curls, keep reading for the products you should add to cart.