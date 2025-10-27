Uh-Oh, Sydney Sweeney Has a Bob Now
And an even lighter hair color.
Just when I thought that the bob was beginning to loosen its chokehold over the women of the entertainment industry, Sydney Sweeney proved that the call of the bob is far from over. The Euphoria actress attended the AFI Fest in Hollywood over the weekend to promote her upcoming film, Christy. She showed up at a special screening for the movie wearing a baby pink halter gown with frilly details along the neckline, but it was her glam that took me by surprise.
For the event, she debuted a dramatic new bob haircut that was styled in a middle part with soft waves, courtesy of hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza. Sweeney's hair color was also lightened a few shades—her colorist, hairstylist and Schwartzkopf professional ambassador Jacob Schwartz, calls the color a "bleached suede blonde," and it's slightly paler in comparison to her former color, which was a darker bronde shade.
According to Schwartz, he lifted the actress's base color using the Schwarzkopf Professional Igora Royal Permanent Hair Color before adding highlights, toning, and finishing with a gloss. He later went back in with the Igora Vario Blond Super Plus Lightener to balayage and brighten Sweeney's ends.
Sweeney has previously made changes to her appearance for special events like the Met Gala and various roles she's taken on over the last few years, but her new bob is probably the most drastic. It's also been a big year for the bob in general, with other celebrities like Kris Jenner, Jenna Bush Hager, Sofia Richie, and plenty more switching over to the short cut. Sweeney is also one of many (including Bella Hadid) who have skirted fall beauty rules and gone lighter in recent months.
If you've been considering getting the chop or going blonde (or both!), read ahead for some styling essentials you'll need to add to your regimen.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.