Just when I thought that the bob was beginning to loosen its chokehold over the women of the entertainment industry, Sydney Sweeney proved that the call of the bob is far from over. The Euphoria actress attended the AFI Fest in Hollywood over the weekend to promote her upcoming film, Christy. She showed up at a special screening for the movie wearing a baby pink halter gown with frilly details along the neckline, but it was her glam that took me by surprise.

For the event, she debuted a dramatic new bob haircut that was styled in a middle part with soft waves, courtesy of hairstylist Glen Coco Oropeza. Sweeney's hair color was also lightened a few shades—her colorist, hairstylist and Schwartzkopf professional ambassador Jacob Schwartz, calls the color a "bleached suede blonde," and it's slightly paler in comparison to her former color, which was a darker bronde shade.

According to Schwartz, he lifted the actress's base color using the Schwarzkopf Professional Igora Royal Permanent Hair Color before adding highlights, toning, and finishing with a gloss. He later went back in with the Igora Vario Blond Super Plus Lightener to balayage and brighten Sweeney's ends.

Sydney Sweeney debuts a major hair transformation at the "Christy" premiere during the 2025 AFI FEST. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney has previously made changes to her appearance for special events like the Met Gala and various roles she's taken on over the last few years, but her new bob is probably the most drastic. It's also been a big year for the bob in general, with other celebrities like Kris Jenner, Jenna Bush Hager, Sofia Richie, and plenty more switching over to the short cut. Sweeney is also one of many (including Bella Hadid) who have skirted fall beauty rules and gone lighter in recent months.

If you've been considering getting the chop or going blonde (or both!), read ahead for some styling essentials you'll need to add to your regimen.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors