Sydney Sweeney Channels Old Hollywood Glamour for Her Emmys Presenter Gig

To kick off awards season and her press tour for new film Christy, Sydney Sweeney walked the 2025 Emmys red carpet, forgoing her recent go-tos of denim and Miu Miu for fire-engine red Oscar de la Renta.

In her silk gown, Sweeney looked every inch the Hollywood starlet. Her Oscar de la Renta dress featured a draped sweetheart necklace and a corsetted bodice reminiscent of a bow, plus a sweeping train. Working with longtime stylist Molly Dickson, Sweeney finished off her look with a matching silk sash, a chunky diamond necklace, statement rings, and earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

Sydney Sweeney chose a corseted gown for the 2025 Emmys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweeney and her glam team, hairstylist Glen Oropeza and makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, swept her honey blonde hair into a sleek blowout. She kept her makeup simple with pale pink lips, rosy cheeks, and minimal eye makeup.

Sweeney kept her glam relatively low-key on the Emmys red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Sweeney isn't up for any awards tonight, this does mark her first time presenting at the Emmys. Her last appearance on the Emmys red carpet was in 2022 when she was up for not one, but two awards. Then, she was nominated for her supporting roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

To mark the occasion as a first-time Emmy nominee, Sweeney also wore custom Oscar de la Renta gown. It featured a backless silhouette with silver floral embroidery and a dramatic bustle train.

Sweeney looked like a modern princess at the 2022 Emmys in her custom Oscar de la Renta gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next up for the actor will likely be a whirlwind press tour for her film Christy, in which she steps into the ring to play professional boxer Christy Martin.