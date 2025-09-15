Sydney Sweeney Channels Old Hollywood Glamour for Her Emmys Presenter Gig
She chose fire-engine red Oscar de la Renta for the occasion.
To kick off awards season and her press tour for new film Christy, Sydney Sweeney walked the 2025 Emmys red carpet, forgoing her recent go-tos of denim and Miu Miu for fire-engine red Oscar de la Renta.
In her silk gown, Sweeney looked every inch the Hollywood starlet. Her Oscar de la Renta dress featured a draped sweetheart necklace and a corsetted bodice reminiscent of a bow, plus a sweeping train. Working with longtime stylist Molly Dickson, Sweeney finished off her look with a matching silk sash, a chunky diamond necklace, statement rings, and earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.
Sweeney and her glam team, hairstylist Glen Oropeza and makeup artist Melissa Hernandez, swept her honey blonde hair into a sleek blowout. She kept her makeup simple with pale pink lips, rosy cheeks, and minimal eye makeup.
While Sweeney isn't up for any awards tonight, this does mark her first time presenting at the Emmys. Her last appearance on the Emmys red carpet was in 2022 when she was up for not one, but two awards. Then, she was nominated for her supporting roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus.
To mark the occasion as a first-time Emmy nominee, Sweeney also wore custom Oscar de la Renta gown. It featured a backless silhouette with silver floral embroidery and a dramatic bustle train.
Next up for the actor will likely be a whirlwind press tour for her film Christy, in which she steps into the ring to play professional boxer Christy Martin.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.