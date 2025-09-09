The long bob has had plenty of celebrity women in a chokehold this year, including Simone Biles. Even while wearing other styles like goddess braids and slick buns, Biles has stayed pretty loyal to the short cut lately, but that doesn't mean she's afraid to switch things up every now and again. During her most recent outing, the gymnast went in a completely different direction with her look and opted for a long, curly blowout that I literally can't take my eyes off of.

Biles has been spending a decent amount of time in New York these days. She previously attended the US Open on Aug. 29, where she wore her hair in a short bob hairstyle with a middle part. Obviously, any sporting event calls for sporty-chic hair, makeup, and attire, but she completely switched things up the next time she was spotted out heading to an event that was a bit more upscale. On Sept. 8, Biles was photographed in the city wearing a cream, strapless mini dress with gold, open-toe stiletto heels. She swapped out her bob for long extensions that were styled in soft curls and almost flowed to her waist.

Simone Biles attends an event in New York City on Sept. 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Biles changes up her hair pretty often, though she seems to have stayed pretty consistent with the bob this year. A month before attending the US Open, she attended the ESPYs wearing a wavy lob, and she even wore a retro, flippy lob to the 2025 Met Gala back in May. While this obviously isn't her first stint with long, bouncy curls, it's a reminder that she a pro at switching things up.

To get the look, shop a few essentials ahead.

Redken Big Blowout Heat Protectant Jelly $36 at Ulta Beauty Before adding any heat to your hair, you should always start off with a heat protectant. This one volumizes while protecting the hair from extreme temperatures. T3 Singlepass Curl X 1.5” Ceramic Extra-Long Barrel Curling Iron $169.99 at Sephora Next, throw a few curls in with this curling iron that heats up fast and creates springy curls with just one pass. Conair Xtreme Big Curls Hot Rollers $49.99 at Ulta Beauty If you're not big on curling irons, you can also grab a set of hot rollers. They're typically easier on the hair and are less likely to cause heat damage too. Crown Affair The Finishing Hair Spray $38 at Sephora Once your hair is curled and styled to your liking, add a finishing spray for some extra hold. Chris McMillan The Smooth and Tame Hair Wand $22 at Sephora Smooth down any frizz or baby hairs with this wand that provides hold without pulling or being too tough on the hair.