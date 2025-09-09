Simone Biles Swapped Her Lob For Long, Bombshell Curls
The queen of switching things up.
The long bob has had plenty of celebrity women in a chokehold this year, including Simone Biles. Even while wearing other styles like goddess braids and slick buns, Biles has stayed pretty loyal to the short cut lately, but that doesn't mean she's afraid to switch things up every now and again. During her most recent outing, the gymnast went in a completely different direction with her look and opted for a long, curly blowout that I literally can't take my eyes off of.
Biles has been spending a decent amount of time in New York these days. She previously attended the US Open on Aug. 29, where she wore her hair in a short bob hairstyle with a middle part. Obviously, any sporting event calls for sporty-chic hair, makeup, and attire, but she completely switched things up the next time she was spotted out heading to an event that was a bit more upscale. On Sept. 8, Biles was photographed in the city wearing a cream, strapless mini dress with gold, open-toe stiletto heels. She swapped out her bob for long extensions that were styled in soft curls and almost flowed to her waist.
Biles changes up her hair pretty often, though she seems to have stayed pretty consistent with the bob this year. A month before attending the US Open, she attended the ESPYs wearing a wavy lob, and she even wore a retro, flippy lob to the 2025 Met Gala back in May. While this obviously isn't her first stint with long, bouncy curls, it's a reminder that she a pro at switching things up.
To get the look, shop a few essentials ahead.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.