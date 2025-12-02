Every time Tessa Thompson comes across my screen, I do a little happy dance. On December 1, the actress was pictured as she arrived at the 2025 Gotham Awards in New York City, dressed in a stunning silver Schiaparelli gown. She accessorized with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Intriigo strap sandals, as well as the Anatomy Jewelry Micro Bag, also from Schiaparelli. Of course, she picked the perfect hairstyle to complement the asymmetrical neckline of the dress.

​Thompson’s hairstyle of choice was none other than a slicked-back bun, a look that she’s worn before. Courtesy of her go-to stylist, Lacy Redway, for this iteration she kept things simple, opting for a minimal, sleek updo, swooped baby hairs, and a neat bun positioned right in the middle of her head. No additional accessories were used in the hairstyle, allowing her chic earring stack and minimal, skin-focused makeup look to really shine. It was the perfect complement to her stunning, sculptural gown—yet another reminder that she is consistently one of the best-dressed stars in Hollywood.

Tessa Thompson is seen arriving to the 35th Gotham Film Awards on December 1, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A slicked-back bun is one of those hairstyles that will simply never go out of style. No matter the iteration, it will always make you look chic, put together, and like you’re one of those people who just don’t have to try so hard. On top of this, you can get the look in literal minutes, so long as you have the right products, of course. If you’re itching to recreate Thompson’s hairstyle, keep reading for the curated list of products that can get you the look.