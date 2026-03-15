Sometimes I think it's too bad that there's no award category for Best Red Carpet Glam. If there was, I'm convinced Teyana Taylor would have that one in the bag already.

The actress and singer is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2026 Oscars tonight for her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another. It's her first time ever being nominated for an Academy Award, and given the significance of the night (and her track record for becoming a headline just by merely touching a red carpet), I already knew she'd show up in stunning glam that I'll likely be thinking about for the rest of the night.

Taylor made her entrance in a Chanel naked gown that was embellished with crystals and feathers and featured a sheer bodice. As to be expected, she wore her signature eye makeup look, which is a dramatic, black cat eye along with a '90s-style supermodel lip. Her hair for the night was styled by her longtime hairstylist, Nikki Nelms, who added tiny, feathery curls to her pixie cut and made her look like a literal angel on Earth.

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Teyana Taylor arrives at the 98th Academy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cropped cuts follow closely behind the bob as what hair experts are predicting will be the most requested hairstyles this spring. "The edgy pixie is back with more contrast—shorter sides, length on top, and a strong shape that feels confident and modern,” hairstylist and The Salon Project founder, Joel Warren, previously told MC. The pixie cut is modern and trendy, yes, but the good news is that maintaining one isn't actually that difficult. If you're considering shedding some length and showing a photo of Taylor's whimsical pixie cut to your hairstylist at your next appointment, read ahead for some styling tips.

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