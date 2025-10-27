Paloma Elsesser Continues Her Reign as the Slick Back Bun Queen
So sleek and chic.
There are a few people I can tell have perfected their slick back bun, and Paloma Elsesser is always at the top of the list. On October 26, Elsesser was spotted in Los Angeles with fellow model Alex Consani, as the duo attended an event together. Elsesser looked stunning as always, dressed in camouflage pants and a bright orange top. My favorite part of her look was definitely her snatched-for-the-gods hair.
The ends of her bun looked a little wet, so I assume she styled her hair out of the shower. If my guess is correct, that would mean she probably applied a good amount of gel and edge control before brushing it out, á la her “Get Ready With Me” video circa 2017. She then likely used a coarser brush to ensure all of the hair at the front and middle of her head lay flat, before gathering everything into a ponytail. She flipped the traditional bun upside down (no pun intended), leaving the remaining ends of her hair out after wrapping it around itself. The result was a sort of ponytail bun hybrid.
As per usual, the model complemented the hairstyle with flawless, glowing skin. She finished the look with a short, baby pink manicure.
A slicked-back bun should be in everyone’s back pocket, and it’s a style that numerous Hollywood A-listers like Elsesser wear all the time. Bella Hadid has been seen in several variations of this hairstyle, as has her longtime friend Hailey Bieber. Nicole Ari Parker perfected her version a few months ago, and even Kerry Washington was recently spotted with the look during Milan Fashion Week.
Everyone’s slicked-back bun method varies, but the basic steps are usually the same. Keep reading to learn how to recreate Elsesser’s look.
After your leave-ins, use a hair gel like this one to fight frizz and keep your style looking sleek all day long.
