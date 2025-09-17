I was planning to wear a bandana today, but then I saw Tessa Thompson’s, and I quickly changed my mind. On Sept. 16, the actress was seen in New York City looking as cool as ever in rewearing an outfit from earlier in the day, but tweaking it slightly for an evening of events. Besides being one of the most relatable things I’ve seen a celebrity do in a minute, I also noticed that Thompson swapped out her hair accessories, changing her look from flirty to cool and a little grungy.

For an event with Chanel earlier in the day, Thompson paired a bold red lip color with a satin headband, a perfect complement to her graphic t-shirt and satin skirt, which also allowed her curls to be out and free. Later, she swapped her heels and skirt for a pair of trousers and loafers, creating a more comfortable and casual look for running around the city.

She also replaced the headband with what appears to be a leather bandana, featuring a contrasting stitch detail that significantly upped the cool factor. She matched this look with a deeper, burgundy shade of red lipstick and kept her lowkey hairstyle the same, giving the overall outfit a more “I’m ready for fall” vibe.

Actress Tessa Thompson is seen on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Headbands and bandanas are an easy way to add a bit of visual interest to both your outfit and hairstyle, making them the perfect beauty-meets-fashion accessories. When I don’t feel like fussing with my hair, they’re a fantastic option for making it look like I at least tried. Plus, when integrated into an outfit? No one would even be able to tell that you barely brushed your hair this morning.

Tessa Thompson is seen on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities like Zoë Kravitz and Bella Hadid have long been fans of a headband or bandana moment, and as fall approaches and my willingness to do my hair drops in accordance with the temperatures outside, I find myself reaching for easy-to-wear accessories as well. Keep reading for some options to recreate the actress’s look.