Kim Kardashian's Sleek Bun Proves She's Still the Queen of the Slick Back
Not a hair out of place.
I thought Hailey Bieber was the queen of the slick back bun, but it looks like she has some competition in that department thanks to a recent look from Kim Kardashian.
The reality star and SKIMS founder spent some time in New York City this weekend just ahead of the Met Gala. On Sunday, she was photographed leaving a Broadway show looking extra springy wearing a vintage yellow Dior gown with a high collar, a floral pattern, and a thigh-high leg slit. She paired the dress with a set of strappy pastel yellow sandals and a mini Hermès bag, but in my opinion, it was her glam that deserves some applause.
Kardashian wore her signature soft glam for the night with mascara on her upper and lower lashes, glossy nude lipstick, and a hint of blush. She pulled her hair up into a stunning sleek, twisted bun with a middle part and a piece-y bang that was pulled out to frame the left side of her face.Article continues below
The sleek bun is one of those hairstyles that goes with any ensemble, not to mention that it's fitting for most, if not all, occasions from running errands to attending a formal event. The good news is that a bun can be as messy or as sleek as you want it to be, and you don't have to have a professional hairstylist on speed dial to get the look.
If you're working with second or third day hair and you need an updo that'll get you through anything, read ahead to shop some sleek bun essentials.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.