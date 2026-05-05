I thought Hailey Bieber was the queen of the slick back bun, but it looks like she has some competition in that department thanks to a recent look from Kim Kardashian.

The reality star and SKIMS founder spent some time in New York City this weekend just ahead of the Met Gala. On Sunday, she was photographed leaving a Broadway show looking extra springy wearing a vintage yellow Dior gown with a high collar, a floral pattern, and a thigh-high leg slit. She paired the dress with a set of strappy pastel yellow sandals and a mini Hermès bag, but in my opinion, it was her glam that deserves some applause.

Kardashian wore her signature soft glam for the night with mascara on her upper and lower lashes, glossy nude lipstick, and a hint of blush. She pulled her hair up into a stunning sleek, twisted bun with a middle part and a piece-y bang that was pulled out to frame the left side of her face.

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Kim Kardashian is spotted wearing a sleek bun in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sleek bun is one of those hairstyles that goes with any ensemble, not to mention that it's fitting for most, if not all, occasions from running errands to attending a formal event. The good news is that a bun can be as messy or as sleek as you want it to be, and you don't have to have a professional hairstylist on speed dial to get the look.

If you're working with second or third day hair and you need an updo that'll get you through anything, read ahead to shop some sleek bun essentials.

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TOPICS Kim Kardashian