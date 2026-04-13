Teyana Taylor Gives Her Pixie Cut a Copper Red Upgrade For Coachella

Awards season may be over, but Teyana Taylor still has plenty more looks to serve, and she pulled up to Coachella over the weekend to do exactly that.

The singer and One Battle After Another actress took a trip to the desert this weekend for the music festival, and while she was there, she stopped by Revolve Fest on April 11. Because this is Coachella we're talking about, her ensemble for the day was anything but casual. Taylor attended the event wearing a gray bodysuit underneath a naked dress of the same color that featured netted material with chrome bulb attachments. She accessorized with abstract chrome sunglasses and silver lip cuffs, but that wasn't even the best part of her look.

Taylor's fluffy, jet black pixie cut has become her signature hairstyle over the last several months, and while she's switched things up a few times for a handful of occasions (remember her icy silver bob from Paris Fashion Week?), she gave herself an upgrade for Coachella and arrived wearing a bright copper hair color.

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Teyana Taylor debuts a red hair color at Revolve Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Warmer weather makes a hair refresh so much more tempting, which is why spring is the best time of year to consider a color change. According to hair experts, copper tones like Taylor's will be everywhere this spring. "Cowboy copper, burnt sienna, muted cinnamon, and warm amber are particularly popular shades," says celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps. "These shades feel luminous, flattering, and work on a wide range of skin tones."

There's a good chance that Taylor's copper color is just a temporary change she made specifically for Coachella, but if it has you convinced to dye your hair red for spring (and there are plenty of shades of red to choose from), read ahead for tips on how to protect your hair and keep your color looking vibrant all season long.