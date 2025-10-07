The final day of the Paris Spring/Summer 2026 shows has come and gone (thank you, Matthieu Blazy for the Chanel reset) which means that fashion month is officially over. There's been no shortage of swoon-worthy fashion and beauty moments, from the runways to the sidewalks laden with street style stars. Amongst the endless enviable glamour outside shows in New York, Paris, Milan, and London, there has been one undeniable and, frankly, hard to miss beauty trend this season: red hair. Flaming, crimson, auburn, burgundy—the variations of the fiery shade have popped up across multiple time zones and various style aesthetics, proof that there's never been a better time to try out the red hair trend.

What has struck me this season in particular is the sheer variety of tones across the style spectrum. Some years it's a cowboy copper making the rounds amongst the stylish set; others, it's a deep vampy crimson that pairs best with plenty of high-fashion attitude. But with fall in full swing, there's a refreshing amount of shade variety popping up for those brave enough to go red.

"I think fall is a big time where people want change," says Colleen Flaherty, a color specialist and educator at Spoke & Weal. "I really feel like it goes off the season change and people being really into playing off the autumnal hues of the season." But it's not just the dipping temperatures and turning leaves that's inspiring our collective desire to be a redhead. As Flaherty explains, "There is something interesting about going red. I feel like it's common to be brunette or blonde, so to go red, it gives people an edge."

She adds that most of her clients don't go red on a whim—they plant a seed with her and they'll ultimately discuss what shades will compliment their skin tone and eye color. Then she waits for them to marinate on the decision and determine whether they're really ready to go for it. "Going red can feel like a dramatic change color-wise, just like cutting bangs or chopping your hair can be the dramatic change you're looking for."

Convinced yet? If you're ready to enter your redhead era, keep scrolling for the 15 best red hair inspiration ideas—with three main color families—from New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Ultra Vibrant Red Hair

Bold, bright, and undeniably vibrant reds. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you're looking to become a redhead, or to enhance your naturally red hair with a toning gloss or glaze, chances are you like to stand out from the crowd. The streets of London and New York especially saw dozens of street style stars wearing bold red hues in cherry, copper, and crimson styled in everything from the wildly popular ponytail to soft mermaid waves. The cool undertones of these shades are ideal if you have a complimentary skin tone (more golden complexions might not find that this color is as flattering), with a striking, often otherworldly contrast. Angular bobs and blunt bangs also made an appearance this season, for truly eye-catching hair moments that demand plenty of attention for fall. After all, if you're going to go red, you might as well go full throttle.

Come-Hither Copper Red Hair

The coolest of the cool girls wear copper locks. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

One of the most popular red shades this season is also a perennial favorite: cool girl copper. Rich, warm, and perfectly autumnal, the warm undertones in this color radiate luxury, and for the most natural-looking of the red hues (in terms of was she born with it, or does she have a really incredible colorist) copper is definitely the way to go if you want to go undercover as a redhead this fall. As with any shade in this color family, be sure to use a color-safe shampoo and conditioner, and consider a color-depositing mask every few weeks to keep the soft tones vibrant and prevent fading in the shower.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Out This World Auburn Red Hair

For expensive-looking red hair, you can't go wrong with auburn. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

I won't lie to you—maintaining red hair isn't for the weak. It fades quickly, which means you'll need a few hair glosses stocked in your shower along with color-specific hair products. You'll also need to visit the salon frequently for touch-ups to maintain the tone and hide visible roots (unless you're into that look, and if so, more power to you). So, why not go with the most expensive-looking red in the game with a luxe auburn shade? This is also the ideal place to start your red journey if you're already brunette and you're not looking to make too drastic of a change for fall. But I can guarantee if you make the jump to auburn locks, the compliments will not stop rolling in.

Shop Products for Red Hair

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.

Meet the Expert

Colleen Flaherty Color Specialist and Educator at Spoke & Weal Colleen is a master colorist and extensions specialists at Spoke & Weal Bond Street in New York City.