Once warm weather starts to hit, it’ll finally be time to shed our cozy, cold-weather hats and let our heads (and hair) feel a little lighter. And often, that requires a salon appointment and fresh spring hair color. "This is usually the time when my clients start wanting to lighten things up," says Emily Claire, a Brooklyn-based colorist and educator. "This doesn’t have to be a dramatic transition; it could be something as simple as going from jet black to a soft, dark brown."



Whether you're in the mood to freshen up your signature shade, throw in some chic streaks, or revamp your entire look, it's the perfect time to experiment. Curious what's on trend? I checked in with my favorite beauty experts and celebrity stylists for their insight on the hair color trends getting the most attention on the red carpet, in their styling chairs, and on our feeds. PSA: I also asked all your burning questions about how to care for your new color at home because honestly, that's just as important as the dye job itself.

Cool-Girl Copper

It's the season of the redhead. According to all these experts, copper and its fiery counterparts aren't going anywhere. "Cowboy copper, burnt sienna, muted cinnamon, and warm amber are particularly popular shades," according to LA-based celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps. "These shades feel luminous, flattering, and work on a wide range of skin tones."



New York City-based celebrity colorist Jeremy Cohen agrees that "copper is here to stay," adding that these softer red tones bring a warmth and glow to the skin without coming off as too bold or unnatural. "The key is keeping it glossy and dimensional so it feels elevated rather than overly vibrant and stark."

Butter Blonde

Butter isn't done having its beauty moment. "This is definitely the year of the golden vanilla blondes. I hardly have anyone asking for icy silvers anymore," says Emily Claire. Heaps agrees that softer blondes that grow out more seamlessly will have their moment this spring.

"The creamy, bright blonde I recently created on Sabrina [Carpenter] is a perfect example of where blondes are heading," she explains. "Ultra-icy tones are shifting toward warmer, balanced shades that feel healthier and more natural."

Lived-In Luxury

There's an ongoing desire for less maintenance and more time between salon appointments. The key to achieving that end? Strategically placed highlights and lowlights that look good long after you've left your stylist's chair. "Clients want color that still looks intentional weeks later," says Heaps, who calls out more lived-in balayage, root melting, and glossing as key techniques for achieving the look.



"Dimensional color is everything right now," agrees Cohen, who adds that delicate, face-framing highlights are among his most requested services. "Clients want color that is wearable and doesn't look overly processed."

Velvet-Ribbon Black

Black is never just black. Just like denim, there's a spectrum. But whether you're returning to your natural color or leaning into your gothic side, now's the perfect time to go dark. "Velvety black tones are making a comeback, but with more shine and softness so the color never looks flat," explains Heaps. Your colorist can use semi-permanent color and glosses to find the sweet spot between too brown and too inky, and applying a high-shine hair oil will keep strands as reflective as possible.

Espresso

We'll see caffeine-related colors everywhere as temperatures rise. According to all my sources, espresso is currently the most in-demand shade. "Rich, glossy brunettes are in high demand right now, such as espresso, milk chocolate, and multi-tonal brunettes with subtle dimension," says Heaps. How can you decide whether espresso is your perfect salon order? "Think of the color of a rich cup of drip coffee," suggests Emily Claire. "It’s cooler than a chocolate brown but warmer than a neutral brown."

Soft Pastels

Want a bolder take on this year's copper obsession? Consider sunset hues that pack a gentle punch. "I can definitely see soft pastels trending again. Think dusty rose, grapefruit, peach," says Emily Claire. Just note that these shades require a little more maintenance than your standard reds. "Less pigment equals faster fade," she adds. But fear not: color-safe shampoo will help keep them vibrant. Add a bit of hair oil to the ends to keep them moisturized and as healthy as possible.

Sleek Stripes

Whether it's the world's fervent 2000s nostalgia, the goth-girl beauty revival, or figure skater and gold medalist Alysa Liu inspiring the masses at this year's Olympics, this two-toned statement look is gaining traction. "As far as avant-garde trends, raccoon stripes are making an interesting comeback," says Emily Claire. Use a fortifying shampoo and a detangling brush to avoid post-bleach breakage.

Milky Way

Milk chocolate, caramel, nougat—some candy bars have it all, and spring's best brunette looks do, too. "Brunettes are moving in the same direction as blondes: more contrast, more shine, and strategic brightness," explains Cohen. "I’m seeing a lot of golden brunettes with subtle lighter pieces through the ends and a touch of brightness around the face. It keeps the depth but adds movement so the color feels rich and dimensional."

