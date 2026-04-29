Just when I thought that Keke Palmer was diving deep into summer's espresso hair color trend, she switched up her shade for the season, proving once again that hair color doesn't have to be the huge commitment we all think it is.

Palmer was recently spotted out in Los Angeles wearing a white, collared minidress underneath an oversized, cream blazer. She also happened to be in full glam for the day with dark eye makeup and a hint of illuminating pink blush on her cheeks, but most noticeably, the color of her year-old pixie cut was slightly different from what it was the last time she was pictured out.

Just a few days ago, Palmer attended the Time 100 Gala, where she debuted a dark, all-over hair color that followed the copper tone she had been wearing for over a year. But her appearance on April 28 proves that she's not finished with color just yet, because the hair in the crown area of her head was dyed a ginger color that looks just slightly darker than the red she had before, while the sides and perimeter remained a natural dark brown.

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Keke Palmer was spotted with a half-dyed pixie cut on April 28. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Palmer is no stranger to changing up her look every once in a while. A few months after going copper last spring, she chopped off a few inches of hair in favor of the pixie cut she has now. She's since let the color grow out on its own and even appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this year with just a hit of a reddish color at the tips of her hair.

In addition to espresso, copper tones and other burnt reds are also trending for summer, per celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps, who says that the shades are "luminous, flattering, and work on a wide range of skin tones." If you're considering leaning into the copper trend soon, read ahead for a few care tips.

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