If the Braided Bob Ever Needed a Spokesperson, It Would Be Tyla

Leave it to Tyla to continue reminding me that you can absolutely still enjoy how chic a bob is even while your hair is tucked away in a braided protective style. The "Chanel" singer popped out as a musical guest on the most recent episode of The Tonight Show, and her hairstyle for the occasion fully convinced me that if the braided bob was ever in need of a spokeswoman, she'd be the perfect person for the job.

Tyla appeared on the talk show on Jan. 27 wearing a two-piece Chanel skirt set that featured an off-the-shoulder cardigan and a miniskirt with matching red-and-white knitting. Underneath, she styled it with a black bra top and accessorized with pearly red and white jewelry and looped a white chain around her waist. In true Tyla fashion, her glam for the night was just as charming as her outfit. For the performance, she wore her hair in a braided hairstyle that featured small, half-braided cornrows with a side part on the left side of her head. The braids were bob length and styled with a retro, flippy curl at the ends.

Tyla appears on "The Tonight Show" wearing a half-braided bob. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This obviously isn't Tyla's first go-round with the braided bob. Back in November, she wore a similar hairstyle when she attended Glamour's Women Of The Year Awards in New York City, only that time, the braids were slightly longer and didn't have a curl at the ends. Before that, she performed at Global Citizen Festival wearing the same style.

Wearing a protective style for an extended period calls for getting creative with your styling from time to time, which, by now, Tyla seems to be a pro at. Almost immediately after performing on The Tonight Show this week, she jetted across the pond to attend Valentino's Spring/Summer '26 showcase during Haute Couture Week, and this time she swooped a few of her braids forward to create a kiss curl.

Tyla wears a braided kiss curl at Valentino's S/S '26 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

ICYMI: the bob was the haircut of 2025. It's a great way to get rid of split ends and chemical or heat damage, but it's also a powerful haircut that gives "head b*tch in charge" energy. The good news, per Tyla's styling prowess, is that there are a variety of ways to wear the "cunty little bob," and you don't have to fully commit to cutting your real hair into the shape just to get the look, especially not if you're a frequent wearer of protective styles.

To get a braided bob similar to Tyla's, shop a few essential items you'll need ahead.

