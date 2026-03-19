Kerry Washington Pulls Off Two Different Hairstyles In the Very Same Day

Usually it's the fashion that's the most exciting part of any press tour, but Kerry Washington is reminding me that the glam will always be equally as important. For the last week and a half, she's been hard at work promoting her new mystery series, Imperfect Women (the first two episodes just dropped on Apple TV yesterday), and she's debuted so many different hairstyles with every appearance that the real mystery is figuring out how she's going to surprise us with her glam next.

Washington was spotted out in New York City once again on March 18, just two days after speaking on a SAG-AFTRA Foundation panel wearing boho French braids. She was running errands around the city wearing a chocolate brown, oversized leather jacket with a tan midi skirt and a cream top. For her hair this time, the honey blonde braids were gone in favor of a long, dark silk press with a middle part.

Kerry Washington spotted with straight hair in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That same day, Washington joined her costars at an Imperfect Women event hosted at The Paley Museum. She kept the middle part and dark color, but opted to pull her hair into a sleek low bun to go with the business-casual-chic, gray pantsuit she was wearing.

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Kerry Washington wears a sleek bun to an event at The Paley Museum. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, I've honestly lost count of how many hair changes Washington has made in the last week, and as someone who has trouble just deciding where I want to part my hair in the morning, I'm really impressed by her non-commitment here. From the lob haircut that she wore at the show's Los Angeles premiere event to the messy updo she wore at the Essence Women in Hollywood Awards to the blunt bangs she was seen wearing earlier this week, she's given me enough hair inspiration to last all of spring.

If any of Kerry Washington's hairstyles from the last week have landed a spot on your hair mood board, read ahead for tips on how to get the look.