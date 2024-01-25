You Have to Meet Halsey's "Mob Wife" Alter Ego

The mob wife trend is still taking over TikTok—just ask Olivia Jade, Dakota Johnson, or anyone on my Instagram feed. What started off as a few fun (faux?) fur coat selfies has turned into a whole aesthetic, and somehow awakened a new version of Halsey. If you saw her latest look and wondered, "where did the pixie cut go?" Mob Wife Ash has some news for you.

Earlier this week, the 29-year-old premiered an entirely new, entirely on-trend look for the launch party of her brand about-face's new foundation: The Performer. "I woke Mob Wife Ash from the dead," wrote Halsey in an Instagram post from the night. Featuring long, middle-parted brown hair, an icy stare, and (yes) a fur coat, the look all came together with the help of celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who put his expertise to good use with Halsey's collection.

"It’s been years since I’ve let someone else do my makeup but when [Ta] asked i was so excited!! I reallllly wanted him to try our new about-face foundation. Honored to have been his canvas for the night as we celebrated the launch of The Performer," she wrote in a separate post, also offering a product breakdown featuring both her and Ta's product lines. For her complexion, Ta naturally used the new product in the shade "LM1." Her smoky eyes featured about-face's Matte Fluid Eye Paint in the soft brown "Capulets," paired with Patrick Ta's Major Dimension Eyeshadow Palette and finished off with Line Artist eyeliner in "Equestrian."

Finally, there's that bold lip, which was crafted with a mix of about-face's Matte Fix Lip Pencils in the plum-brown "Smoked" and espresso "Grounded" shades and Patrick Ta's Major Headlines Lipstick in the rich berry "Complicated."

"Stunning," commented Demi Lovato, while a fan wrote that Halsey is the "hottest mob wife of all time."

If your Sopranos binge watch is over and you're ready to go out, you can shop the look below.