Not Only Is Olivia Jade Giannulli Apparently Not Single, She's Now Fully Leaning Into "Mob Wife"

Not only is Olivia Jade Giannulli decidedly not single, she is proving that she is a fashion force to be reckoned with, leaning into one of the internet's latest trends.

The YouTuber was first linked to actor Jacob Elordi in December 2021, one month after his split from Kaia Gerber was confirmed. They have always been quite private, and just last week, rumors swirled that they might have broken up.

But those rumors can safely be put to rest.

Giannulli attended Saturday Night Live to support Elordi, who was hosting the episode. She wore a plunging black halter dress with a high slit, paired with black platform heels and statement gold and pearl earrings.

But to truly capture the "Mob Wife" aesthetic that has taken the internet by a storm, she topped it off with a massive fur coat.

Giannulli completed the outfit with a flippy '90s blowout, smoky eyes, and long maroon nails.

She shared photos of this look on her Instagram, and her fans loved it.

One commented, "Yeah girl tell his delulu fans who your man is 🙌"

Another observed, "Olivia manages to be ultra adorable and ultra glamorous at the same time."

Reneé Rapp , who was the musical guest for the SNL episode, commented "pretty girl."

The "Mob Wife" aesthetic marks a break from the "Clean Girl" aesthetic that had previously been popular; the trend is encouraging women to dress boldly with statement pieces.

(Image credit: Instagram / Olivia Jade)

If Giannulli's presence at the show, and the reports that she also attended rehearsals, weren't enough to satisfy breakup rumors, their behavior at the after-party certainly would be.

Sources told Page Six, “They were all over each other."

Nothing like a bit of PDA to get the press off your back!

Meanwhile, Rapp was also spotted at the after-party, spending time with her co-star Busy Philipps, who plays Regina George's mother in the new Mean Girls film. Also with them was Rachel McAdams, who starred as Regina George in the original film, and who made a surprise cameo on SNL, to much fanfare.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion also made a surprise appearance during Rapp's performance, and was seen spending time with her and model Cara Delevigne at the after-party.

According to Page Six, other guests at the party included Ariana Madix, Emma Roberts, Jaden Smith, Simu Liu, and President Biden’s granddaughter, Maisy Biden.