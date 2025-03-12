Jenna Ortega has returned to her goth-glam era, this time with a twist. On Mar. 11, the actor attended a screening for her new movie Death of a Unicorn in New York City, wearing a stunning black asymmetrical cutout dress. Ortega finished the look with pointed-toe heels and minimal jewelry. Still, her new burgundy hair and moody nails were an ode to her Wednesday Addams character, and felt like a signal for all the looks we’ll be seeing when she starts to promote season two of the hit Netflix series later this year.

Ortega’s hair was pin straight with soft curtain bangs , allowing her new hair color to be a focal point of the look. She opted for a similar color on her nails—a deep red manicure that almost looked black— and a more sheer version on her lips for a chic “my lips but better” moment. The stunning smoky double cat eye tied the whole look together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Goth glam has slowly been inching its way back into the zeitgeist via ‘90s beauty trends like supermodel lip, spiky buns, and indie sleaze eye makeup. Ortega has been particularly well-poised to welcome this trend, as she spent the better part of 2022 method dressing—creating grunge glam hair, makeup, and nail looks, that would make her character from Wednesday proud.

Though she’s been sporting her new hair color for a few weeks now, Ortega’s new look is the epitome of a subtle beauty refresh, which feels particularly timely for the upcoming spring and summer months. Personally, I’m ready for a little zhuzh, so keep reading to see how I plan to channel Ortega’s “new season, new me energy” for my own spring and summer beauty reset.

dpHUE Glossy Glaze - Sheer $29 at Ulta I've recently become obsessed with hair glosses thanks to how much my coworkers rave about them, so to recreate the healthy glimmer that Ortega's hair has, I'll be adding this dpHUE hair gloss to my spring and summer glow-up routine.

Essie Nail Polish in Wicked $10 at Ulta I remember wearing this nail polish in high school and feeling so sexy, so I'll be reintroducing this shade to my collection to channel those same vibes.

Hermès Matte Lipstick in Pourpre Figue $77 at Hermes I swatched this lipstick on my hand and the stain that it left behind has been on my hand for over 24 hours now. I've showered twice, used makeup remover, and prayed, but the color is still there. While it's misplaced on my hand, this tells me that this lipstick will act as a wonderful, long-lasting lip stain this summer, so it will be getting upgraded to the top drawer of my lip collection.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors