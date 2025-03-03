Jenna Ortega Modernizes the Concealer Lips Trend for the 2025 Oscars After-Party
With a full face of Dior makeup, no less.
Jenna Ortega epitomized early aughts glamour at Vanity Fair's 2025 Oscars after-party. But this isn't Y2K nostalgia as you might remember it. Instead, the star modernized two of the decade's best-loved beauty trends alongside a savagely beautiful dress pulled directly from that era.
On March 2, the Wednesday star hit the striped carpet in a 2004 archive Donna Karan dress styled by Enrique Melendez. Layers of gathered gold and beige chiffon wrapped tightly around the sides of the pint-sized actor's body before cascading into a long train. Down her midline, a cream-colored mesh ruffle stopped just short of her daring thigh-high slit.
Without a doubt, the 22-year-old was among the evening's best-dressed attendees. But frankly, I could hold a daylong summit simply to discuss her glam, which pairs the concealer lip trend with a burnished brown smoky eye.
Makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis truly captured the essence of the 2000s with this look, and her timing couldn't be better. Interest in the concealer lip trend was recently revived after MAC launched a collection of nude lipsticks that included several discontinued shades from the brand's archives—including Angelina Jolie's signature '90s gray-beige lipstick Folio and a Bollywood-inspired peachy beige called Yash.
But there are some crucial differences in the way women are embracing the trend now versus twenty years ago. Back then, most girls achieved their concealer lips either with literal concealer or by swiping on a shade like MAC Fleshpot directly from the bullet. Now, most beauty gurus wouldn't dare sport a hue like this without adding dimension and structure to the mouth using a coordinating—but not matching—lip liner. In Ortega's case, Inglessis layered Dior's Beige Tulle contour lip pencil under Rouge Dior Rose Rose Velvet Finish lipstick.
Another smart move—particularly if you're going to pair your concealer lipstick with a dramatic smoky eye—is remembering to fill the negative space on your cheeks with blush. Otherwise, you'll run the risk of washing yourself out. Inglessis selected Dior's Rosy Glow Blush in Bronzed Glow to get the job done for Ortega before dusting her lids with a combination of two Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palettes in Nude Dress and Mitzah.
The finished result is a gorgeous marriage of beauty trends past and present. And Ortega certainly wears this classic Y2K combo well.
Shop Jenna Ortega's Exact Dior Glam
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
