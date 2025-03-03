Jenna Ortega epitomized early aughts glamour at Vanity Fair's 2025 Oscars after-party. But this isn't Y2K nostalgia as you might remember it. Instead, the star modernized two of the decade's best-loved beauty trends alongside a savagely beautiful dress pulled directly from that era.

On March 2, the Wednesday star hit the striped carpet in a 2004 archive Donna Karan dress styled by Enrique Melendez. Layers of gathered gold and beige chiffon wrapped tightly around the sides of the pint-sized actor's body before cascading into a long train. Down her midline, a cream-colored mesh ruffle stopped just short of her daring thigh-high slit.

Without a doubt, the 22-year-old was among the evening's best-dressed attendees. But frankly, I could hold a daylong summit simply to discuss her glam, which pairs the concealer lip trend with a burnished brown smoky eye.

Jenna Ortega wears archive Donna Karan at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis truly captured the essence of the 2000s with this look, and her timing couldn't be better. Interest in the concealer lip trend was recently revived after MAC launched a collection of nude lipsticks that included several discontinued shades from the brand's archives—including Angelina Jolie's signature '90s gray-beige lipstick Folio and a Bollywood-inspired peachy beige called Yash.

But there are some crucial differences in the way women are embracing the trend now versus twenty years ago. Back then, most girls achieved their concealer lips either with literal concealer or by swiping on a shade like MAC Fleshpot directly from the bullet. Now, most beauty gurus wouldn't dare sport a hue like this without adding dimension and structure to the mouth using a coordinating—but not matching—lip liner. In Ortega's case, Inglessis layered Dior's Beige Tulle contour lip pencil under Rouge Dior Rose Rose Velvet Finish lipstick.

Jenna Ortega sports the concealer lip trend courtesy of makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis and Dior. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another smart move—particularly if you're going to pair your concealer lipstick with a dramatic smoky eye—is remembering to fill the negative space on your cheeks with blush. Otherwise, you'll run the risk of washing yourself out. Inglessis selected Dior's Rosy Glow Blush in Bronzed Glow to get the job done for Ortega before dusting her lids with a combination of two Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palettes in Nude Dress and Mitzah.

Jenna Ortega shows off her shimmering brown smokey eye makeup on the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The finished result is a gorgeous marriage of beauty trends past and present. And Ortega certainly wears this classic Y2K combo well.

