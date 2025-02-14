Mother Monster is back and suddenly it feels like 2010 again. On Feb. 13, Lady Gaga was spotted just outside Radio City Musci Hall in New York City. It’s likely that she’s starting to prepare for her performance at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special event this weekend. Still, if you’re like me, you’re locked into the singer’s newly bleached brows and grunge haircut.

Clad in black from head to toe, Lady Gaga wore a high-neck, long-sleeved dress with lace-up booties and sunglasses. Her jet-black hair followed the same color scheme, and the contrast against her nearly-invisible brows felt worthy of gracing the runways of New York Fashion Week . To top everything off, the singer wore a short French manicure , which complemented the only pop of white in her outfit—courtesy of her pocket square.

Lady Gaga exits Radio City Music Hall in an all-black look—save her newly bleached eyebrows. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Like fellow pop divas Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga's aesthetics typically correspond with her new musical eras. This latest goth-chic look feels fitting with the release of her vampiric dance anthem “Abracadabra” and her forthcoming alum Mayhem.

Her look isn't limited to the recording studio, though. Bleached brows are having a moment after rising in popularity in 2022. During the most recent edition of New York Fashion Week, barely-there brows were spotted on runways including Thom Browne, Prabal Garung, and Christian Siriano. Over in Hollywood, Kim Kardashian is the latest to champion the bleached brow; stars from Joey King to Zendaya have also dyed theirs a few shades away from translucent in the past.

Now, I'm not going to be the one to tell you to whip out the dye and bleach for an at-home Lady Gaga-esque transformation. However, if you’re suddenly feeling inspired to play, the products below will help you to emulate the bleached brow look. Even better? They can easily be reversed with a makeup wipe and a quick hair-wash day.

Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Enhancer $41.95 at Amazon One of my favorite hacks for a bleached brow is combing concealer through my eyebrows. It's best it it's extremely high-coverage like this one, which is one of my favorites from Kevyn Aucoin.

Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Hair Gloss $36 at Sephora Playing with different hair colors is easy (and not permanent) with hair gloss. This one from Pureology comes in a variety of shades to choose from.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors