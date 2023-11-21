Jennifer Lawrence Really Loves a Little Black Headband

Jennifer Lawrence has been looking incredible lately. Each outfit has been better than the last (she's on a quiet luxury kick) and her beauty game has reached new heights. Case in point: Her hair has been extra shiny—and her hair accessories have been particularly chic.

On Monday, November 20, the 33-year-old stepped out in New York City for the unveiling of the Saks Fifth Avenue 2023 holiday windows. While her Dior outfit was gorgeous, it was the No Hard Feelings' actress's simple headband—an accessory she's proved her love for many times over the years—that really stole the show. Yes, even in front of those window displays.

Pulling her glossy hair back (not a single face-framing strand was present), her black leather Jennifer Behr headband set the tone for the entire look, which also featured the black-and-white ensemble and glittering diamond earrings. Styled by celebrity hairstylist Rebekah Forecast, Lawrence's sleek, straight strands were teased just a bit behind the band, then swept entirely behind her shoulders.

A simple, classic makeup look by Hung Vanngo made good use of Dior Beauty's mascara, with Lawrence's thick, dark lashes popping against her hair accessory. The rest of her face was done up in neutral tones, with a soft cheekbone contour and gentle smoky eye.

Lawrence has long been a fan of the headband. Earlier this year, she wore another black Jennifer Behr accessory to appear on Hot Ones, while a skinny version made an appearance at the London premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 in 2014.

Honestly, we love a signature piece—especially when it's this attainable.