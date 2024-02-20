Jennifer Lopez has had nail artist Tom Bachik by her side for many milestones, from her September 2022 wedding to Ben Affleck to her recent turn as Saturday Night Live's musical guest. Now, the manicurist has made yet another set of memories with the 54-year-old fashionista. Multiple sets, actually.

Following the premiere of Lopez's new musical film, This Is Me...Now, Bachik turned to Instagram to share the many manicures they'd collaborated on for the project. The current count? Four separate sets of nails, each more intricate than the last.

"Thank you for taking me on this incredible journey," Bachik wrote in a post mentioning J.Lo on the day the film premiered. "Can’t wait to show everyone a closer look at the amazing nail styles we created for this project." Naturally, he delivered, coming in hot a few days later with so much behind-the-scenes content.

Bachik dubbed his first manicure for the movie a "flower power" look. "[Who's] ready to see all of J.Lo's manicures for This is Me…NOW?" he wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 20, alongside some shots of the blinged-out look, which the Grammy winner wears while carrying a dahlia in the film.

The nail artist prepped Lopez's nails with a set of Tweezerman. tools. He then shaped Aprés Nail Official's Stiletto Gel-X Tips in "Maisie," going on to paint them with the brand's Heavenly Top Gelcoat in "Cherub."

"[I] added a micro french tip with their French Manicure Gel in ‘French White,'" he added. "I topped off the look with Pink Swarovski Crystals for that extra sparkle."

Jennifer Lopez's "Latina Lady Mani" is all ready for application. (Image credit: @tombachik on Instagram)

The next three looks designed were dubbed the Gucci Gang Mani ("New York Style" for the native New Yorker), Latina Lady Mani, and Starcrossed Lover Mani. Unsurprisingly, the first featured a whole host of Gucci logos and brand-specific patterns. The Latina Lady Mani, meanwhile, was made complete with tiny rosaries and the word "Latina" spelled out across Lopez's pointer finger.

Finally, the Starcrossed Mani was...exactly that! Glittery gold and silver stars smattered across nude-colored nail beds.

Bachik noted in a separate Instagram post that he'd once again used Tweezerman tools for all prep and Aprés Nail products for all tips and gel colors. This is everyone...impressed.