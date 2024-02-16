After days of promoting This Is Me…Now in loud luxury coats and coordinating Birkin bags, Jennifer Lopez is going back to her style roots. During the ongoing press tour for her newest album and accompanying film, Lopez made a true-blue return to the Bronx in a dynamic throwback outfit.
On Thursday night, Lopez attended a screening of the film at her hometown's AMC Bay Plaza Cinema in a dark blue jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. The silky piece was paired by longtime stylist Rob Zangardi with a matching flowing coat, creating an all-over navy moment. For a complementary dash of texture, she accessorized the set with a black leather baseball cap and gloves. Diamond-accented post earrings and layered pendant necklaces added a bejeweled finish.
One part of Lopez's look was firmly in the present: her shoes. Beneath her trousers' hems, the singer wore a pair of black leather Jimmy Choo pumps from the brand's fall 2023 collaboration with Jean Paul Gaultier. The set included a classic pointed-toe base, with a clear plexiglass wedge heel framing laser art shaped like the Eiffel Tower and London's Big Ben clock. It was like Lopez's outfit telegraphed exactly where she is...now. She's internationally known, but she can still come home.
Though Lopez's outfit leaned into her opulent dressing signatures, the combination of rich textures and throwback elements gave her favorites new context. The moment proved—much like Lopez herself— you can still remember where you came from as you evolve, in style and in life.
