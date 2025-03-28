Millie Bobby Brown’s Giant Flower Hair Clip Is Speaking To Me
The actor attended the Miami Open with a trendy new look.
If there’s a floral hair clip within the vicinity, I will find it, and thankfully, Millie Bobby Brown has done the legwork for me this go-round. On Mar. 27, the actor was spotted at the Miami Open with her husband Jake Bongiovi, and the pair was completely immersed in conversation. Brown, who has been spotted in various hairstyles and colors over the last few months, went back to her roots, opting to wear her natural espresso brown hair color for the event. She kept her hairstyle simple with a sleek updo, but the star of the show was the massive flower hair clip that immediately stole my heart.
Brown’s accessory looks like a small bouquet of flowers glued onto a clip, and it felt like the elevated version of the hair pin trend that we saw this past winter. She opted for red roses, matching her sunglasses and striped dress for the outdoor event. Her minimal makeup,. including a subtle flush of rosy color on the lips and cheeks, completed her look, and I couldn’t be more obsessed.
Brown has been experimenting quite a bit with her hair lately, and I’ve been loving the results. Most recently, she was spotted in a blond bob while at a Florence by Mills event. Before that, she’d worn everything from space buns to waves—even throwing a classic Pamela Anderson updo into the mix as well. There’s been a ton of hair inspiration coming out of Hollywood recently, and I’ve been slowly curating a list of over-the-top hair accessories that I plan to pair with each style. If you’re also ready to overhaul your hair drawer, keep reading to see which items I have my eyes on for a new hair accessory to add to my collection.
This claw clip is somehow equal parts delicate, yet huge—and it's right up my alley. It feels particularly well-suited for the upcoming bridal season so if you're getting ready to walk down the aisle, go ahead and press add to cart.
This version looks like someone took a handful of peonies and pasted them onto a clip. In short, it's the perfect spring hair accessory.
If you're looking for floral claw clips with more of a beach-y vibe, this one from Zara fits the bill with a two-tone tropical look.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
