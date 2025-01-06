Seth Cohen and Gossip Girl experiencing a meet-cute during a wholesome Shabbat dinner was the unequivocal highlight of my 2024. So you can only imagine my unabashed joy when Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, the stars of Nobody Wants This, reunited on Jan. 5, for the 82nd annual Golden Globes.

Despite having iconic spouses (Dax Shepard for Bell, and Leighton Meester for Brody), the Netflix actors presented as quite the well-dressed, happy (fictional) couple—with basically perfect heads of hair. But let’s be candid: their no-strand-out-of-place looks were not without some help.

Kristen Bell attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bell, for her part, worked with hairstylist Jenny Cho for a slicked-back bun that was very un-Joanne. “I wanted to show off the silhouette of the peplum skirt and keep her pulled back in a chic up-do,” Cho tells Marie Claire. The sleek style came together after a quick and speedy blow dry with the Bio-Ionic 10x Ultralight Speed Dryer. “I then misted the Sisley Paris Invisible Hold Hairspray on the Radiance Brush for a little extra control when I made her ponytail,” Cho said. A little French twist and a few bobby pins left Bell with a smooth, shiny updo—one of 2025’s biggest hairstyle trends.

Brody’s hair, on the other hand? “It’s a little more of a finished feel than the Hot Rabbi would have,” celebrity groomer Kim Verbeck exclusively tells Marie Claire. “We wanted sexy, tousled curls with an undone but still styled feel that amped up Adam’s own curls.”

Adam Brody attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To achieve the extra hot, Hot Rabbi vibe, she used Ouidad ACC All-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner . “This eliminates heat damage and frizz and helps my blow-drying and diffusing come out nicer,” she adds. “I also like to use Moisture Lock Edge Control + Pomade to tame any flyaways and give extra definition to your hairline curls.”

To shop both Bell and Brody’s hair routines, scroll ahead.

Bio Ionic 10x Ultralight Speed Hair Dryer, Blow Dryer With Adjustable Heat & Speed, Professional Hair Dryer for Fast Frizz-Free & Shiny Hair $299 at Amazon

Sisley Paris Hair Rituel by Sisley the Invisible Hold Hair Spray 200ml $110 at Dermstore

Sisley Paris the Radiance Brush $115 at Dermstore

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control All-In-1 Leave-In Conditioner $26 at Ulta

Ouidad Moisture Lock Edge Control + Pomade $24 at Ulta

