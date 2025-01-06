Everybody Wants Kristen Bell and Adam Brody’s Golden Globes Hair Secrets
Good news: I have them.
Seth Cohen and Gossip Girl experiencing a meet-cute during a wholesome Shabbat dinner was the unequivocal highlight of my 2024. So you can only imagine my unabashed joy when Adam Brody and Kristen Bell, the stars of Nobody Wants This, reunited on Jan. 5, for the 82nd annual Golden Globes.
Despite having iconic spouses (Dax Shepard for Bell, and Leighton Meester for Brody), the Netflix actors presented as quite the well-dressed, happy (fictional) couple—with basically perfect heads of hair. But let’s be candid: their no-strand-out-of-place looks were not without some help.
Bell, for her part, worked with hairstylist Jenny Cho for a slicked-back bun that was very un-Joanne. “I wanted to show off the silhouette of the peplum skirt and keep her pulled back in a chic up-do,” Cho tells Marie Claire. The sleek style came together after a quick and speedy blow dry with the Bio-Ionic 10x Ultralight Speed Dryer. “I then misted the Sisley Paris Invisible Hold Hairspray on the Radiance Brush for a little extra control when I made her ponytail,” Cho said. A little French twist and a few bobby pins left Bell with a smooth, shiny updo—one of 2025’s biggest hairstyle trends.
Brody’s hair, on the other hand? “It’s a little more of a finished feel than the Hot Rabbi would have,” celebrity groomer Kim Verbeck exclusively tells Marie Claire. “We wanted sexy, tousled curls with an undone but still styled feel that amped up Adam’s own curls.”
To achieve the extra hot, Hot Rabbi vibe, she used Ouidad ACC All-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner. “This eliminates heat damage and frizz and helps my blow-drying and diffusing come out nicer,” she adds. “I also like to use Moisture Lock Edge Control + Pomade to tame any flyaways and give extra definition to your hairline curls.”
To shop both Bell and Brody’s hair routines, scroll ahead.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
