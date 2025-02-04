Running to Copy Kim Kardashian’s New Bob Haircut ASAP
Hollywood is proving that short hair is in.
Hollywood’s bob haircut renaissance continues. On Feb. 3, Kim Kardashian posted a recap of her time at the 15 Percent Gala, an annual celebration of the eponymous nonprofit that works with retailers to contractually commit 15 percent of their annual spending to Black businesses. For the occasion, the entrepreneur decided to embrace the resurgence of grunge glam that we’ve seen being championed by other celebrities like Lily-Rose Depp. Whereas the latter star has focused a lot more on cool-toned makeup looks, Kardashian decided to chop her hair into a short, grunge-esque bob.
Her dress was made out of a combination of animal-print leather and sheer mesh, courtesy of Balmain. In turn, Kardashian kept her makeup fairly neutral to pair with the black and gray fashion palette—opting for her signature cool-toned nude lip and bronzed skin. Still, her new short hairstyle was the star of the show and the flipped out ends of her bob added a flirty feel to the otherwise industrial-feeling outfit.
If you’re a little too scared to make the leap into a full pixie á la Emma Stone or Renee Zellweger, a bob is the next best thing to test the waters. The haircut has been seen on Hollywood a-listers like Gabrielle Union, Lori Harvey, and even Kardashian’s sister, Kendall Jenner. Whether you’re ready to give long hair a break or are simply overdue for a big transformation, bob haircuts are trendy and extremely easy to manage—but keep in mind, they do require daily styling. Plus, if you have naturally coily hair, the time you spend on wash day will be cut significantly with a bob—trust, me, from one curly girl to another, I know the struggle. That being said, below are a few products that have become non-negotiable for me since learning how to style my bob haircut. If Kardashian is inspiring you to go for the big chop, rest assured that the editor-approved product below will make your transition to the new look that much easier.
Speaking of wash day, this detangler is one of the best on the market—period. I never do my hair without it, and if you have natural hair that you've recently cut into the bob like I do, this product will make detangling go that much faster.
I've come to realize that another staple for me when trying to keep my bob sleek is a hot comb. I'm not particularly picky about the one that I use, since I usually go in with my straightener right after, but this one from Amazon has great reviews and is super affordable.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Did Taylor Swift Sneakily Pull Off a Grammys Outfit Change?
A fan claims to have caught Swift in a second "Bejeweled" look.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Women Over 50 Swear By This Pro Tip to Blur Fine Lines In a Flash
Prepare for flawless foundation.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Prince Louis Once Gave Grandma Carole Middleton the Naughtiest (and Most Hilarious) Comeback
Can't stop, won't stop.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Billie Eilish’s Octopus Haircut Is Convincing Me to Try the Controversial Trend
Prepare for a chop.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Of Course Kim Kardashian Wore Lip Liner Under Her Ski Mask
To be fair, lift selfies are a must.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Kris Jenner Was Ever the Supportive Momager With Her Latest Makeup Look
She called SKKN BY KIM's new palettes and lipsticks "so much fun."
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Keeps a Full Size Tanning Bed in Her Office
It's can be a psoriasis savior—when used sparingly.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Kim Kardashian's Makeup Line Is Returning Sooner Than You Think
Look out for news next week.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
These Are the Exact LED Masks Inside Kim Kardashian's SKIMS-Wrapped Presents
She used the same setup to recover from her holiday party.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Exactly How Kim Kardashian Gets Her Brows Looking So Good
Because yes, I know you were wondering.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Honey Hair Is the Moment
Selena Gomez’s highlights are proof.
By Samantha Holender Published