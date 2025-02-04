Running to Copy Kim Kardashian’s New Bob Haircut ASAP

Hollywood’s bob haircut renaissance continues. On Feb. 3, Kim Kardashian posted a recap of her time at the 15 Percent Gala, an annual celebration of the eponymous nonprofit that works with retailers to contractually commit 15 percent of their annual spending to Black businesses. For the occasion, the entrepreneur decided to embrace the resurgence of grunge glam that we’ve seen being championed by other celebrities like Lily-Rose Depp. Whereas the latter star has focused a lot more on cool-toned makeup looks, Kardashian decided to chop her hair into a short, grunge-esque bob.

Her dress was made out of a combination of animal-print leather and sheer mesh, courtesy of Balmain. In turn, Kardashian kept her makeup fairly neutral to pair with the black and gray fashion palette—opting for her signature cool-toned nude lip and bronzed skin. Still, her new short hairstyle was the star of the show and the flipped out ends of her bob added a flirty feel to the otherwise industrial-feeling outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re a little too scared to make the leap into a full pixie á la Emma Stone or Renee Zellweger, a bob is the next best thing to test the waters. The haircut has been seen on Hollywood a-listers like Gabrielle Union, Lori Harvey, and even Kardashian’s sister, Kendall Jenner. Whether you’re ready to give long hair a break or are simply overdue for a big transformation, bob haircuts are trendy and extremely easy to manage—but keep in mind, they do require daily styling. Plus, if you have naturally coily hair, the time you spend on wash day will be cut significantly with a bob—trust, me, from one curly girl to another, I know the struggle. That being said, below are a few products that have become non-negotiable for me since learning how to style my bob haircut. If Kardashian is inspiring you to go for the big chop, rest assured that the editor-approved product below will make your transition to the new look that much easier.

Kinky-Curly Knot Today Leave in Conditioner/Detangler $14.49 at Target Speaking of wash day, this detangler is one of the best on the market—period. I never do my hair without it, and if you have natural hair that you've recently cut into the bob like I do, this product will make detangling go that much faster.

Andis 38335 Professional Heat Ceramic Press Comb for Hair, Straightener - 450f High Heat With Dual Voltage - 20 Adjustable Heat-Settings, 30 Min Auto Shut-Off, Gold $14.99 at Amazon I've come to realize that another staple for me when trying to keep my bob sleek is a hot comb. I'm not particularly picky about the one that I use, since I usually go in with my straightener right after, but this one from Amazon has great reviews and is super affordable.