Lady Gaga Shape-Shifts into a Gothic Victorian Portrait on the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
The pop icon looked like 19th-century nobility.
Lady Gaga is an intrepid fashion shape-shifter. We’ve seen meat dresses, Cinderella gowns, and Aphrodite bikinis. Once, a male alter-ego named Jo Calderone. On the 2025 Grammys red carpet, we get a Victorian portrait.
Gaga arrived at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in a custom charred black ball gown by emerging designer Samuel Lewis with sharply pointed shoulders and a voluminous taffeta bustle and ball gown. Her dark dress featured a corseted leather bodice with a Victorian-style high neckline and long lace-up sleeves to match. The entire effect of Gaga's dark and vampy 2025 Grammys look told a story of a Victorian ghost queen stomping down the red carpet on a mission.
Gaga wore sheer knee-high socks and her signature sky-high platform heels to cap off her gown. For sparkles, she chose a Tiffany & Co. Meta Overbeck gold necklace circa 1930-1933 in tourmaline, pearl, and onyx, yellow gold and platinum diamond earrings, and a sixteen-stone diamond and tsavorites ring.
Beauty-wise, her hair was cropped into baby bangs and worn long, while a sweep of pink on her lips brought a rare pop of color.
Gaga’s 2025 Grammys red carpet ensemble was a signal to her little monsters (and the rest of the world) that the avante garde artist has entered yet another fashion chapter—and it'll be grunge-y and gritty like her October released single ‘Disease.’ (Her new album ‘Mayhem,’ which releases in May, will undoubtedly align with the same unapologetic, rock-and-roll aesthetic.)
The pop icon’s new fashion chapter is a sharp pivot from her more recent looks. At the 2022 Grammys—Gaga’s last appearance at the music ceremony—she wore a regal custom gown by Giorgio Armani Privé that matched the mood of her second album with jazz legend Tony Bennett, Love for Sale (which won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical that evening). Styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, her black silk column gown featured a billowing white train and open-back silhouette.
She topped off her gown with jewelry by Tiffany & Co., including a yellow gold and platinum necklace featuring pink morganites and diamonds and yellow gold and platinum earrings with purple spinels and diamonds.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Three years earlier, at the 2019 Grammys, Gaga wore a sequin silver Celine gown by Hedi Slimane that leaned more toward space odyssey than a sultry jazz singer. The chrome dress originally debuted on the Celine runway as a miniature version sans thigh-high slit. To complete her gown, Gaga chose over 100 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry—which were also ideal complements for the three gramophones she later took home—one for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne” and two for her power ballad Shallow from the film A Star Is Born.
But back to the Grammys at present: Gaga is performing at the 2025 awards alongside her “Die With a Smile” collaborator, Bruno Mars, in a “special tribute” to the Los Angeles wildfires. The duo’s single is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.
Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.
-
Does Taylor Swift's "T" Charm Reference a Song on 'The Tortured Poets Department'?
The accessory hangs from her Vivienne Westwood corset dress.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Taylor Swift's Next Style Era Begins in "Screaming Color" at the Grammys
Goodbye, 'Tortured Poets' black and white.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Miley Cyrus's 2025 Grammys Cut-Out Saint Laurent Gown Completely Bares Her Abs
Her ability to elevate the little black dress knows no bounds.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift's Red Hot Grammys 2025 Corset Mini Dress Officially Starts Her Next Style Era
Goodbye, 'Tortured Poets' black and white.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Miley Cyrus's 2025 Grammys Cut-Out Saint Laurent Gown Completely Bares Her Abs
Her ability to elevate the little black dress knows no bounds.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Backless 2025 Grammys Versace Gown Will Make You Say "Good 4 Her"
She left little to the imagination.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Doechii Hits the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet as a Prepster "Swamp Princess"
She put a "swamp princess" spin on awards show style.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Chappell Roan Pulls Vintage 2003 Jean-Paul Gaultier for the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
She's "HOT TO GO!" and ready to win.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Why Blue Heart Pins Are Every 2025 Grammy Attendee's Accessory
This red carpet accessory is significant.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Mikey Madison's 'Anora' Red Carpet Outfits Aren't About Playing Dress Up
Stylist Jamie Mizrahi takes us inside the red carpet wardrobe of Mikey Madison, the star of 'Anora.'
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Best 2024 CFDA Awards Looks Celebrate All-American Glamour
This year's looks highlighted emerging brands and industry power players.
By Halie LeSavage Published