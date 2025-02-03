Lady Gaga Shape-Shifts into a Gothic Victorian Portrait on the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet

Lady Gaga is an intrepid fashion shape-shifter. We’ve seen meat dresses, Cinderella gowns, and Aphrodite bikinis. Once, a male alter-ego named Jo Calderone. On the 2025 Grammys red carpet, we get a Victorian portrait.

Gaga arrived at the 67th annual Grammy Awards in a custom charred black ball gown by emerging designer Samuel Lewis with sharply pointed shoulders and a voluminous taffeta bustle and ball gown. Her dark dress featured a corseted leather bodice with a Victorian-style high neckline and long lace-up sleeves to match. The entire effect of Gaga's dark and vampy 2025 Grammys look told a story of a Victorian ghost queen stomping down the red carpet on a mission.

Gaga in her dramatic Samuel Lewis gown at the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gaga wore sheer knee-high socks and her signature sky-high platform heels to cap off her gown. For sparkles, she chose a Tiffany & Co. Meta Overbeck gold necklace circa 1930-1933 in tourmaline, pearl, and onyx, yellow gold and platinum diamond earrings, and a sixteen-stone diamond and tsavorites ring.

Beauty-wise, her hair was cropped into baby bangs and worn long, while a sweep of pink on her lips brought a rare pop of color.

A closer look at Gaga's red carpet look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gaga’s 2025 Grammys red carpet ensemble was a signal to her little monsters (and the rest of the world) that the avante garde artist has entered yet another fashion chapter—and it'll be grunge-y and gritty like her October released single ‘Disease.’ (Her new album ‘Mayhem,’ which releases in May, will undoubtedly align with the same unapologetic, rock-and-roll aesthetic.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pop icon’s new fashion chapter is a sharp pivot from her more recent looks. At the 2022 Grammys—Gaga’s last appearance at the music ceremony—she wore a regal custom gown by Giorgio Armani Privé that matched the mood of her second album with jazz legend Tony Bennett, Love for Sale (which won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical that evening). Styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, her black silk column gown featured a billowing white train and open-back silhouette.

She topped off her gown with jewelry by Tiffany & Co., including a yellow gold and platinum necklace featuring pink morganites and diamonds and yellow gold and platinum earrings with purple spinels and diamonds.

Lady Gaga in a one-shoulder black and white gown at the 2022 Grammys red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three years earlier, at the 2019 Grammys, Gaga wore a sequin silver Celine gown by Hedi Slimane that leaned more toward space odyssey than a sultry jazz singer. The chrome dress originally debuted on the Celine runway as a miniature version sans thigh-high slit. To complete her gown, Gaga chose over 100 carats of Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry—which were also ideal complements for the three gramophones she later took home—one for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Joanne” and two for her power ballad Shallow from the film A Star Is Born.

Lady Gaga in Celine on the 2019 Grammys red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)