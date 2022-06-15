If you’re toying with the idea of a major chop, allow us to direct your attention to Lady Gaga’s latest TikTok, where she casually debuts an amazing new summer hairstyle. The clip kicks off with the House of Gucci star doing a little natural glam and curling her long hair. But as soon as she finishes saying, “I mean like, I don’t work for the government, I work for the people,” she throws her 6.7 million followers for a *major* loop.

She debuts a short, grungy bob complete with a deep side part. It’s to be determined if Gaga actually chopped off her hair or simply tossed on a wig, but one look at the comments section proves her "little monsters" are obsessed with the final outcome.

Even though Gaga's hair transformation is undeniably the star of the video, we have to take a moment to talk about the makeup of it all. The “Bad Romance” singer swipes a matte coral color on her lips and creates a graphic cut crease with cobalt blue liner on her eyes. The end result? A very trendy color blocked look.

While Gaga doesn’t explicitly say what products she used, it’s a safe bet that she chose items from Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, a reimagined take on her 2019 brand. The new makeup launch, which is complete with 90 products and new packaging, has the “Clean by Sephora” stamp of approval.

“Two years ago we set out to create new, bold makeup that is supercharged with the worlds’ most innovative skincare ingredients. I'm proud that @hauslabs is launching a new makeup line that we believe represents the future of clean artistry,” Gaga captioned a May Instagram post announcing her new venture. “I hope we change your perception of what clean makeup can be, and that you will love our products as much as I do.”