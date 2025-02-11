It's not often that I see a new beauty product splashed all across my For You Page before it launches. Typically, it takes at least a week or two for something new to gain momentum on social media—but that wasn't the case with the new Laneige Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serums.

When I first heard that Laneige was releasing a tinted lip serum, the brand's first-ever color cosmetics launch in the U.S., back in January, I knew it had the makings of a mega-viral hit. After all, Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask is universally beloved, with a slate of A-list fans including Charli XCX, Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Osaka, and so many more. It's ranked as one of the best lip balms by our editors, while its glossier tube version, the Lip Glowy Balm, is just as well-received. If any brand can come out with a guaranteed hit in the lip category, it's Laneige. Lo and behold, its Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serums, which officially launched on February 11, is already shaping up to be the brand's next viral moment.

In the days leading up to the launch, several TikTokers shared how they were able to track down the new products early. One user revealed she called three different Sephora locations before she found one in stock, while another user urged in a video, which garnered over 1.7 million views, to call your local Sephora store to see if they already had them out on display.

I, too, was able to get my hands on these tubes early, so here's the lowdown: These tinted lip serums are infused with 95 percent skincare ingredients including polypeptides, argan ceramides, polyglutamic acid to instantly plump, nourish, and moisturize lips. While providing up to 12 hours of hydration, they leave lips with a buildable hint of color in four universal shades inspired by donut flavors. There's Cinnamon Sugar, a nude-ish pink; Chocolate Frosting, a warm brown; Sugar Glaze, a nude beige; and Peach Glaze, a coral pink. What's more, every tube has a soft donut-shaped applicator for easy application.

As someone who keeps at least five or so lippies in their bag at all times, a new formula has to really wow me to join my regular rotation. After trying all four shades of Laneige's Tinted Lip Serums myself, I've happily made room for these new launches. The formula is simply delicious—both in terms of texture and flavor. It applies smoothly, with a buttery, non-sticky feel. It absorbs fairly quickly, leaving my lips plush, hydrated, and soft for hours after applying—although not quite as long as 12 hours as the brand claims. The tints aren't too opaque or too sheer and offer just a kiss of color, making them an easy reach for everyday wear. Plus the sweet flavors taste exactly like what you'd expect from their names.

Here, I'm wearing my favorite shade Cinnamon Sugar, a natural nude pink, and take a look at the squishy donut-shaped applicator. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

What impresses me most, however, is the innovative applicator. The cushiony, soft "donut" feels so comfortable on the lips, not to mention it's a joy to apply. The rounded shape makes it easy to apply the tint right where you want it, too. Do I reach for this lippie as much as I do for its moisturizing benefits and pretty color or is it just fun to feel its squishy applicator? The world may never know.

Dare I say it, but I think Laneige may have dethroned its Lip Sleeping Mask with this launch as one of the greatest lip balms ever. If the hype on social media is any indicator, I'm expecting this launch to sell out lightning fast, so don't wait before adding your favorite shades to your cart.

