Since its foundation by Korean skincare giant Amorepacific in 1994, Laneige has become a household name across the globe, with popular products like its Lip Sleeping Mask and its Water Sleeping Mask flying off shelves and into countless bathroom cabinets (including my own). And now, all eyes are on the brand yet again, because it’s just announced its first-ever global ambassador: two-time Emmy award winner Sydney Sweeney .

“I couldn’t be more excited to announce my extended partnership with Laneige as their first-ever global ambassador,” Sweeney said in a press release. “It all started very organically after finding the absolute best skincare routine with Laneige products after years of trial and error. After creating so many fun memories on multiple campaigns together, I’m looking forward to our continued collaboration.”

A post shared by LANEIGE U.S. A photo posted by laneige_us on

Sweeney had already been serving as brand ambassador for the United States, and this global move signals not only the extent and impact of Sweeney’s international fame, but also Laneige’s intention to bring its popularity to greater, further reaching heights.

“Through the expanded partnership to all major markets, Laneige is looking to continue gaining more global mass awareness on their barrier-boosting skincare portfolio including Lip Sleeping Mask, Lip Glowy Balm, Water Bank Cream Moisturizer, Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer, Water Sleeping Mask, as well as the brand’s exciting new innovations in 2024,” the brand wrote in the same press release.

This news brings much to look forward to, including more appearances by Sweeney, who’s stunned in terms of both beauty and fashion on the red carpet and beyond this season. Plus, I’ll be waiting with bated breath to discover Laneige’s new launches—especially since their products already play such a large role in my skincare routine.

In the meantime, you can catch me using my tried-and-true Laneige favorites, which you can shop below.

Shop Laneige