I have a love-hate relationship with loose powders. I got into makeup at a time when options were…a lot more scarce than they are today. As such, I often found myself looking casket-sharp when all I was trying to do was learn how to properly bake my undereyes like all the cool girls on Instagram. Today, after years of trial and error, I’ve found my go-to brands that have nailed a fantastic powder formula. One of them is none other than Laura Mercier.

From my tried-and-true Translucent Loose Setting Powder in the shade "Honey" to the pressed version that the brand released a few years ago, Laura Mercier has undeniably luxurious formulas that make my undereyes look airbrushed. So, of course, when the brand re-released its Secret Brightening Powder, I had to give it a shot.

I have fairly hollow undereyes and oily skin, a combination that can make me look a bit skeletal if I’m not careful. Still, after a few weeks of adding this new powder to my makeup routine, I’m convinced nearly everyone should try it at least once. Keep reading to find out why this brightening powder has become my new secret weapon.

The Formula

This is a light-as-air powder that comes in a similar tub to the original translucent formula, with the same perforated divider to control the amount of product dispensed. It's available in five shades: Translucent, Soft Pink, Golden, Peach, and Rich Peach, to cater to a wide range of skin tones, from the deepest to the lightest hues. I love using the shade Golden for a pop of brightness that complements my slightly warm-leaning undertone without looking too dramatic.

With a soft, radiant finish, ingredients like silica and micronized pigments help provide a blurred, soft-focus effect on the skin, while simultaneously preventing settling into fine lines and accentuating shadows, which is key for people who lack volume under the eyes, like I do. Aside from Translucent, each shade can also serve as a color corrector, helping to counteract any darkness that may still appear in certain areas after you’ve set your makeup.

The Application

Ariel Baker testing Laura Mercier Secret Brightening Powder. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

Although I may have attempted to bake in 2016, I have since learned that the technique isn’t for me. I tend to use a powder puff to apply my powders, pressing them gently into the skin to ensure that there’s no leftover product anywhere. This is the technique I use with these brightening powders as well.

First, I apply a powder that’s a bit closer to my skin tone (my favorite is the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder) and do a first set of concealer. Then, I follow up with the brightening powder just in the lower inner corner of my eye, being careful to blend out the edges so that there isn’t a stark line of demarcation between the two shades.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Wear Time

With a proper priming routine that controls my oily skin, I can get a full eight hours of wear from this powder without any noticeable creasing or cracking. That said, this is a makeup product, not plastic surgery in a bottle. This means that if you usually have lines under your eyes, this powder won’t make them disappear entirely. It will help blur them, but if you look closely in a mirror, you’ll still see them, especially as the day goes on.

This isn’t a limitation specific to this powder itself, but rather a common limitation of makeup in general. While they can help conceal, cosmetics can’t completely hide what natural skin looks like, especially if you have texture. So, for me, if there's a problem area I’m not happy with, no matter how much makeup I use, the next step is to see a dermatologist to explore options.

The Takeaway

It feels like this product has the word secret in it for a reason. It’s that little bit of something extra that makes you look bright-eyed and awake, but no one will be able to pinpoint why. This is exactly the type of makeup I enjoy using daily—something that enhances my natural appearance and makes me look like an even better version of myself. I use this product exclusively under my eyes, but it can also be used in other areas you want to brighten, such as the chin or the middle of the forehead.

In short, I will never remove this from my drawer of powders, and it will be front and center for any upcoming travels. Keep reading for a few additional products from Laura Mercier that I swear by.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.