The 2020s have brought with them an oversaturated market of beauty launches (cough, cough, with celebrity brands leading the way), which makes my job as a beauty editor increasingly intense. That said, I will always swear by my OG brands that formulate with proven ingredients, no-frill marketing, and disregard for the trends that come and go every other week. La Roche-Posay, I’m talking about you.

The brand’s latest launch, the Anthelios UV Air Daily Supercharged Serum Sunscreen SPF 50, feels like exactly the kind of formula built for everyday life. It’s the type of sunscreen that’s meant to disappear into your routine—under makeup, on the sweatiest of summer days, or during a humid city commute—without reminding me that I'm wearing sunscreen at all. And yes, I know every SPF claims that these days, but this one actually leans into a serum texture that makes the comparison feel legitimate.

Plus, if you’re someone who has ever skipped sunscreen because it felt too thick, greasy, or like it was going to pill under your makeup (guilty), this formula is clearly trying to solve that problem. The texture is watery and featherlight, spreading almost like a skincare serum rather than a traditional lotion. It sinks in quickly, leaves zero chalkiness behind, and plays surprisingly well with the rest of my routine.

After testing it for several weeks—layered under makeup or worn alone on humid days—it quickly became clear why La Roche-Posay is betting on this formula as the next evolution of its Anthelios lineup.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Uv Air Daily Supercharged Serum Sunscreen SPF 50 $39.99 at Ulta Beauty

The Ingredients

At the forefront of the formula is a chemical sunscreen filter system. That said, because La Roche-Posay prioritizes gentleness across its formulations, this one is made without fragrance or essential oils. So if you typically avoid chemical sunscreens due to sensitivity concerns, this formula may still work for you. Of course, patch testing is always smart, but personally, my sensitive skin reacted beautifully.

Beyond its broad-spectrum protection, the formula includes a handful of supportive skincare ingredients. Niacinamide helps even the look of skin tone, while barrier-friendly humectants like glycerin and sodium hyaluronate draw moisture into the skin. Vitamin E is also included as an antioxidant, helping absorb some of the energy from UV exposure before it can contribute to visible skin damage. The formula also incorporates soothing ingredients to help calm potential irritation.

Overall, it’s a very La Roche-Posay approach to sunscreen: protective with sensitive skin in mind, and packed with ingredients that support the skin barrier.

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Application

As always, SPF should be applied as the final step of your skincare routine, after serums and moisturizer and before makeup. I use the two-finger rule—two finger lengths is the amount of protection necessary for adequate protection on the face—and reapply every two hours. I tested it about five times before writing this story, and every single time it blended to an invisible finish with a subtle sheen that looks luminous, not greasy.

It feels, as the name suggests, almost like air—so lightweight that it barely registers on the skin beyond a hit of hydration. Under makeup, it layers beautifully and doesn’t pill, which can often be a huge issue when I'm dealing with SPF formulas.

The Takeaway

Although hopefully everyone knows by now that sunscreen should be worn every single day of the year, with warmer weather right around the corner, I know I’ll be spending even more time outside—whether that’s boating at my family’s lake house, taking my daily walks, or simply enjoying the sunshine—so Anthelios UVAir comes at the perfect time.

Summer heat also means sweatier skin, and there’s nothing I dislike more than a heavy sunscreen that sits on the surface and leads to breakouts or congestion. This one, however, has quickly entered my rotation.

What I love most is how universally wearable it is. Thanks to its invisible finish, it rubs in with zero white cast, making it suitable for any skin tone. If you’re looking for a no-frills sunscreen that delivers broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection and feels practically weightless on the skin, this is an easy bet.

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