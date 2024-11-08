Lily-Rose Depp Plays the Ultimate Girlfriend in Vintage Chanel and Silk Opera Gloves

Lily-Rose Depp dressed like a true Chanel muse for her girlfriend 070 Shake’s “A Night at the Ballet” listening party in Los Angeles on Nov. 7. Held at El Rey Theatre, the dress code for the evening was formal attire and Depp's vintage take certainly didn't disappoint.

Underneath a black calf-length coat, the model and Nosferatu star wore a vintage Chanel drop-waist dress cut from peach silk chiffon, covered in a logo café scene print. The Y2K dress is cinched in several places with ivory sequins and comes with a removable rosette. (Alas, it wasn't accompanied by a matching Chanel flap bag—but just imagine!)

Depp has been a brand ambassador for the French fashion house since 2015, when she was hand-picked for the role by the late creative director Karl Lagerfeld at only 16 years old. Of course, her relationship with Chanel didn't stop her from donning a pair of black Christian Louboutin peep-toe heels and a small black purse with a bejeweled silver clasp closure.

Lily-Rose Depp wears a vintage Chanel drop-waist dress and a black coat to her girlfriend 070 Shake’s “A Night at the Ballet” listening party. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The best parts of her ensemble, however, have to be her ivory silk opera gloves and her long skinny cigarette. Honestly, it makes perfect sense for Depp to be a Virginia Slims kind of girl. She has this messy femininity to her that reminds me so much of a young Kate Moss, right down to the fact that she's dating a musician.

As a final touch, Depp wore her beige blonde hair pulled back in an elegant chignon. Her makeup, meanwhile, favored a '90s nude lip and smoldering taupe eyeshadow.

Shake matched Depp's freak in a dapper black three-piece suit streaked with dotted pinstripes. The happy couple is coming up on their two-year anniversary in January and couldn't have looked more in love at the party, where Shake gave fans a chance to hear her new album, Petrichor, before its wider release next week. Needless to say, it's going to be an exciting holiday season for these two. Wouldn't it be delicious to watch Lily-Rose Depp play the Chanel bride again at her own wedding?