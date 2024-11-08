Lily-Rose Depp Plays the Ultimate Girlfriend in Vintage Chanel and Silk Opera Gloves
The star got all dressed up to her support her girlfriend 070 Shake.
Lily-Rose Depp dressed like a true Chanel muse for her girlfriend 070 Shake’s “A Night at the Ballet” listening party in Los Angeles on Nov. 7. Held at El Rey Theatre, the dress code for the evening was formal attire and Depp's vintage take certainly didn't disappoint.
Underneath a black calf-length coat, the model and Nosferatu star wore a vintage Chanel drop-waist dress cut from peach silk chiffon, covered in a logo café scene print. The Y2K dress is cinched in several places with ivory sequins and comes with a removable rosette. (Alas, it wasn't accompanied by a matching Chanel flap bag—but just imagine!)
Depp has been a brand ambassador for the French fashion house since 2015, when she was hand-picked for the role by the late creative director Karl Lagerfeld at only 16 years old. Of course, her relationship with Chanel didn't stop her from donning a pair of black Christian Louboutin peep-toe heels and a small black purse with a bejeweled silver clasp closure.
The best parts of her ensemble, however, have to be her ivory silk opera gloves and her long skinny cigarette. Honestly, it makes perfect sense for Depp to be a Virginia Slims kind of girl. She has this messy femininity to her that reminds me so much of a young Kate Moss, right down to the fact that she's dating a musician.
As a final touch, Depp wore her beige blonde hair pulled back in an elegant chignon. Her makeup, meanwhile, favored a '90s nude lip and smoldering taupe eyeshadow.
Shake matched Depp's freak in a dapper black three-piece suit streaked with dotted pinstripes. The happy couple is coming up on their two-year anniversary in January and couldn't have looked more in love at the party, where Shake gave fans a chance to hear her new album, Petrichor, before its wider release next week. Needless to say, it's going to be an exciting holiday season for these two. Wouldn't it be delicious to watch Lily-Rose Depp play the Chanel bride again at her own wedding?
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
