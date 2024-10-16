Chanel's Holiday 2024 Makeup Collection Is Already Reviving My Winter Beauty Palette
I tried a full face of the new products—and found a fresh routine.
My winter makeup routine comprises a smoky brown eye and a berry-colored lip. It’s the sweater-jeans-boots equivalent of a makeup uniform. Typically, Chanel’s limited-edition holiday collections infuse my seasonal status quo with luxury: an extra shimmer here or red lip there. Take, for example, the Lumiere Graphique Eyeshadow Palette from 2023—a five-pan mix of black, brown, and silver— or the trio of berry lip stains from the 2022 collection.
But every routine needs disrupting—and Chanel's 2024 holiday collection is a welcome departure from my usual. Officially available on Chanel.com today, the 14-piece lineup is the resortwear equivalent of winter makeup. Rather than an overwhelming display of browns, mauves, and gold-dusted highlighters, the limited-edition release is ripe with hot pink, bright orange, and peach tones. Really, it’s an island sunset incarnate.
The expect-the-unexpected aesthetic of the collection has everything to do with Valentina Li, one of China’s biggest makeup artists and the creative behind this limited-edition drop. She’s one of three rising stars tasked with bringing a "pioneering new chapter" to Chanel's seasonal beauty launches through its Cometes Collective. With this very pink assortment, Li's goal was to “warm up even the most frigid of nights, infusing every look with a hint of magic.”
I was lucky enough to get my hands on the Holiday 2024 collection before the release. And while I am all in favor of a winter wonderland theme, I’m also convinced that this drop transcends the holiday season. To prove my point, I put every product to the test. My honest review of the best products from the latest Chanel release, ahead.
I’ll be totally honest: the combination of hot pink, orange, purple, and silver was moderately terrifying for my color-averse taste. However, the shades are light and buildable, and ultimately, approachable.
I started off by putting a wash of orange across my lid, building the pink into my crease, and adding purple to the outer corner and silver in my inner corner. I dusted very lightly with my brush and, in the end, was left with a sunset-style eye that I’m shockingly very into. There’s no fallout with the formula, and the pigment lasted most of the day, too.
Introducing: the truest definition of a glitter highlighter. Designed to emulate snowflakes shining bright in the sun, this considerably massive palette is overflowing with shimmer. What I thought was going to be a soft glow was actually a high-impact sparkle. I won’t wear this to work (it’s a bit much), but it’s perfect for a holiday party or night out.
I am terrible at eyeliner. Shaky hands and bad eyesight do not make for a precise wing. That is exactly why I was so surprised at how easy this was to apply. The handle is short enough that steadying my hand was doable, while the ultra-thin brush allowed me to get super close to my lash line. I used Plum Mystériuex—and while I wasn’t entirely sure how the dark hue would balance with the brighter shades of Enchanted Night, it served as a nice contrast.
These lip stains are incredibly versatile. Apply them with a bit of force, and they will leave an incredibly pigmented and opaque finish behind. I prefer a softer vibe, so I had more success softly dabbing Rose Boréal onto my lips. I put roughly two or three quick strokes on my lower lip and then diffused out the pigment with my finger.
If you keep up with the best fall and winter nail trends, you’re well aware that vampy shades and metallic hues are popular this time of year. These two polishes dry with a velvety sheen and last a long time—I got nearly five days out of one manicure.
Samantha Holender is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
