My winter makeup routine comprises a smoky brown eye and a berry-colored lip. It’s the sweater-jeans-boots equivalent of a makeup uniform. Typically, Chanel’s limited-edition holiday collections infuse my seasonal status quo with luxury: an extra shimmer here or red lip there. Take, for example, the Lumiere Graphique Eyeshadow Palette from 2023—a five-pan mix of black, brown, and silver— or the trio of berry lip stains from the 2022 collection.

But every routine needs disrupting—and Chanel's 2024 holiday collection is a welcome departure from my usual. Officially available on Chanel.com today, the 14-piece lineup is the resortwear equivalent of winter makeup. Rather than an overwhelming display of browns, mauves, and gold-dusted highlighters, the limited-edition release is ripe with hot pink, bright orange, and peach tones. Really, it’s an island sunset incarnate.

Create a monochromatic look using the pinks and plumps in the collection. (Image credit: chanel)

The expect-the-unexpected aesthetic of the collection has everything to do with Valentina Li, one of China’s biggest makeup artists and the creative behind this limited-edition drop. She’s one of three rising stars tasked with bringing a "pioneering new chapter" to Chanel's seasonal beauty launches through its Cometes Collective. With this very pink assortment, Li's goal was to “warm up even the most frigid of nights, infusing every look with a hint of magic.”

I was lucky enough to get my hands on the Holiday 2024 collection before the release. And while I am all in favor of a winter wonderland theme, I’m also convinced that this drop transcends the holiday season. To prove my point, I put every product to the test. My honest review of the best products from the latest Chanel release, ahead.

The holiday collection is 14 pieces total. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Chanel Enchanted Night $88 at Chanel I’ll be totally honest: the combination of hot pink, orange, purple, and silver was moderately terrifying for my color-averse taste. However, the shades are light and buildable, and ultimately, approachable. I started off by putting a wash of orange across my lid, building the pink into my crease, and adding purple to the outer corner and silver in my inner corner. I dusted very lightly with my brush and, in the end, was left with a sunset-style eye that I’m shockingly very into. There’s no fallout with the formula, and the pigment lasted most of the day, too.

Chanel Diamond Dust $95 at Chanel Introducing: the truest definition of a glitter highlighter. Designed to emulate snowflakes shining bright in the sun, this considerably massive palette is overflowing with shimmer. What I thought was going to be a soft glow was actually a high-impact sparkle. I won’t wear this to work (it’s a bit much), but it’s perfect for a holiday party or night out.

A full face of Chanel. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

Chanel Le Liner de Chanel $42 at Chanel I am terrible at eyeliner. Shaky hands and bad eyesight do not make for a precise wing. That is exactly why I was so surprised at how easy this was to apply. The handle is short enough that steadying my hand was doable, while the ultra-thin brush allowed me to get super close to my lash line. I used Plum Mystériuex—and while I wasn’t entirely sure how the dark hue would balance with the brighter shades of Enchanted Night, it served as a nice contrast.

Chanel Rouge Allure L’Extrait $58 at Chanel These lip stains are incredibly versatile. Apply them with a bit of force, and they will leave an incredibly pigmented and opaque finish behind. I prefer a softer vibe, so I had more success softly dabbing Rose Boréal onto my lips. I put roughly two or three quick strokes on my lower lip and then diffused out the pigment with my finger.

Chanel Le Vernis $32 at Chanel If you keep up with the best fall and winter nail trends, you’re well aware that vampy shades and metallic hues are popular this time of year. These two polishes dry with a velvety sheen and last a long time—I got nearly five days out of one manicure.