Valentine’s Day glam can be so much more than pink and red lips. As Lori Harvey proved this year, major volume and glowy blush are just as romantic.

On Wednesday, February 14, the 27-year-old debuted an incredibly bouncy blowout. Crafted by celebrity hairstylist Ray Christopher, the look featured Harvey's natural hair in a deep side part with big, romantic curls. Her baby hairs were also laid in a swooping part, this time closer to the middle of her forehead.

A post shared by Ray Christopher A photo posted by hair4kicks on

"Valentine’s Day glam inspo," wrote Christopher in an Instagram post, adding a "healthy hair" hashtag. "To all my press and curl Gurleys out there, Blowouts [are] back. Volume is sexy, but we’ve been saying this[.]"

Already, commenters are begging for a step-by-step guide to copying Harvey's volume. Musician Naomi Raine noted that, while she's scared of volume, she might let the Emmy award-winning stylist work his magic the next time he does her hair. "You killed this!!!!" she wrote.

Another follower begged, "I need a tutorial! how do you create so many hairstyles on natural hair?!"

While Christopher liked the comment, he didn't offer any additional info. He may offer up his wisdom down the line, but until then, beauty fans can fall in love with the sight of Harvey's big hair and soft makeup.

Lori Harvey's blowout is big enough that a compact mirror selfie won't suffice. (Image credit: @loriharvey on Instagram)

As for her other Valentine's Day plans, the model seemed to have a travel day full of good food. One post featured a luscious spread of caviar, French butter, creme fraîche, strawberries, fresh bread, and champagne, while another showed all the trimmings for a s'mores date (complete with some red roses for ambiance).

"Adventure time," she wrote alongside a clip of scenery outside an airplane window.

While Valentine's Day might be in the rearview mirror, Harvey's look can be the inspiration for next year's date night look.