Lupita Nyong'o Just Single-Handedly Revived the Flower Crown

From impressive updos to full-scalp henna designs, Lupita Nyong'o is an expert in expressive hairstyles. In October, the actress stepped out in Los Angeles wearing an intricate, cowry-shell covered headpiece. Now, she's taking things a step further—and moving her inspiration from the beach to the flower fields.

Her latest look? A crown fashioned entirely from baby's breath—the delicate, tiny flowers beloved in bouquets everywhere. Worn to the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala on Sunday, December 3, the 40-year-old and her hairstylist Larry Sims' selection of blooms were so perfectly placed that they looked like they were growing right out of her head. Why buy yourself flowers when you can become the whole field?

(Image credit: Getty)

Starting a couple inches up from Nyong'o's shaved hairline, the tiny buds extend outwards, creating a halo effect. While I haven't yet seen the back of the Oscar winner's head (I'd love some twirl content, please!), I can only imagine the flowers take up quite a bit of real estate.

To complete the theme, Nyong'o wore a pale yellow and white floral Chanel Haute Couture gown that seemed to float as she moved. Her makeup was the work of frequent collaborator Nick Barose, who used an entire lineup of Chanel Beauty to create an ethereal effect. "'60s eyes with deep, defined crease and a wash of platinum eyeshadow and '60s liquid liner paired with glossy caramel lips,' shared Barose in an Instagram post, which garnered plenty of acclaim.

Utilizing Chanel Lumiére Graphique eyeshadow, the celebrity makeup artist completed her neutral-yet-impactful eye look with graphic cut crease eyeliner courtesy of Le Liner de Chanel. Nyong'o's lips, meanwhile, were clothed in Chanel Rogue Coco Gloss in "Burnt Sugar" and Chanel Lipliner in "Prune Noire," a dark burgundy. Endless flowers and a full face of Chanel? Now that's a masterclass in beauty.