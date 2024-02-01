Maisie Williams Wore Her Short Hair in the Slickest Style

Since shaving her head in 2022, Maisie Williams has rocked a wide array of fun hairstyles—proving you don't need length (or even wigs) to keep things interesting.

Take the Game of Thrones star's latest look, for example. With a bit of hair gel (okay, a lot of hair gel) and a few black barrettes, she pulled off the slickest pixie of the century. Posing at a recent event in London, Williams' side-parted hair stole the show—and that was before we even saw the back of it.

Maisie Williams (and her slick hairstyle) walk into Bar Antoine at the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.

From behind, you can see the full shellacked situation that's going on in Williams' world. Slicked straight back, the 26-year-old's hair hits right at the nape of her neck, with a few strands laid in swoops angled along the curve of her ears. The style is extraordinary simple yet chic—just the sort of thing the genre-and-decade hopping the actress is known for. This time, she channeled the early aughts, pairing her hair with a sheer black top by Nensi Dojaka, silver hoops, and kitten heels.

Maisie Williams' hair stayed perfectly in place, even as she worked the room.

As for the rest of her glam? The U.K. native opted for a dewy face with pink lipstick and a touch of rosy blush for the evening. Her signature bushy brows were also doing their thing: thick, dark, and so expertly shaped it's hard to believe they were ever missing.

Yes, winter is here—but Maisie isn't letting it keep her from taking her bold look out for everyone to appreciate.